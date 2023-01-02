Democrats have long had a well-deserved tax-and-spend reputation.
Beginning this week, Democrats will dominate Beacon Hill like few other times in history.
The party of Roosevelt and Kennedy will hold every statewide office and supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature. And perhaps most importantly, a Democrat will be the state’s governor for only the second time in 32 years when Maura Healey succeeds Charlie Baker, the two-term Republican incumbent who chose not to seek re-election.
Despite their reputation, Democrats’ biggest priority in the coming year should be — must be — to approve a meaningful and comprehensive tax relief package.
In short, Massachusetts is sitting on a mountain of cash, even after giving out refunds the last two months. Budgets surpluses the last two fiscal years have totaled more than $5 billion, thanks to federal largesse amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taxpayers deserve more of a share of it, especially in the wake of the economic trauma inflicted by the pandemic and the worst inflation rate in four decades.
Leading the Democrats’ list must be a reform of Massachusetts’ estate tax.
Right now, Massachusetts taxes estates of $1 million or more at a rate of 15%. Only one other state starts that low, Connecticut.
And Massachusetts is the only state that taxes at the first dollar, not at everything over the threshold. It’s the most punitive estate tax in the country.
This could affect thousands of families here in the Attleboro area. Skyrocketing real estate prices have bumped the value of even modest suburban homes to $500,000 or more.
And in recent years, the stock market has been very good to most 401k plans. Working-class families in Attleboro can easily pass on an estate of over $1 million, meaning their heirs might have to cut a check to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for $150,000, if the estate tax is unchanged.
The Legislature was working on a tax relief package last fall when Democratic leaders learned of an obscure state law that required the refunds taxpayers received in November and December. The package is largely based on a thoughtful proposal outlined a year ago by Baker in his final State of the State address.
The plan would provide tax relief to seniors, working parents and those with lower incomes. Among these are doubling the senior circuit breaker credit from $1,170 to $2,340, increasing the rental deduction cap from $3,000 to $5,000, doubling tax credits for dependents and child care, and raising the income threshold for residents who don’t earn enough to pay taxes.
Legislature leaders had come to a consensus on the proposal last summer until the Baker administration informed them of the 1986 voter-approved referendum requiring the refund. Baker and many Democrats agreed that there was still enough of a surplus to provide tax relief.
This should be Beacon Hill Democrats’ top priority in 2023.
Taxpayers deserve it. And Democrats will deserve their tax-and-spend reputation if they fail.