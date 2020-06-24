As do many news organizations, The Sun Chronicle follows the guidelines laid out in The Associated Press Stylebook.
AP style attempts to standardize spelling, punctuation and capitalization across the industry.
It’s why you don’t get multiple spellings of the name of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, for instance, or of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.
And it’s why, to the dismay of legal literalists, newspapers always used to say a defendant who beat a criminal charge was found “innocent” instead of the more accurate “not guilty.” At some point in journalism history, that “not” was dropped from a telegraphed version of a trial verdict story and the word “innocent” was standard from then on.
Some years ago, however, AP decided the times — and technology — had changed enough to say that “not guilty” was “preferable,” although, to hedge our bets, we are advised to say a defendant in a criminal trial was simply “acquitted.”
Now the AP style gurus have determined that the language has evolved once more.
For many years, “black,” when describing the race of a person in the news, was not capitalized, although African American was.
Last week, that practice changed and the AP announced “Black” will be used when referring to people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context.
The Sun Chronicle will conform to that new style.
The change, the AP reported, conveys “an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa,” John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, said in a blog post Friday. “The lowercase black is a color, not a person.”
No doubt this will be mocked as yet another instance of “political correctness” run rampant in the mainstream media. And it can’t be denied that the culture of the times has an impact on the way language is crafted and displayed.
But it also reflects how words are actually used by those who speak and write.
The AP decision comes after two years of discussion and debate among the group’s journalists, outside groups and people who think about language and how it’s used. And it aligns with long-standing identifiers such as Latino, Asian American and Native American.
In the wake of demands for more inclusion following the death of George Floyd and ongoing debate in the nation’s newsrooms, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today and NBC News last week embraced capitalization. (The New York Times, however, has not.)
The language, like the living thing it is, like the society it reflects, grows and evolves.
Once upon a time, “colored” (as in the formal title of the NAACP) was the respectful term for Black people. Society, and the people themselves, adopted Negro as the preferred word, used by Dr. Martin Luther King in his “I Have a Dream” speech.
If today the term is, proudly, “Black,” as used by the people who are, then the language has moved on.
If only human beings could do so as readily.
