The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday and legacy will be celebrated Monday, as they have been in Attleboro for the last 35 years.
King was just 39 when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn. But by then he had made an indelible mark on the nation’s consciousness and his dream “that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal,’” is, slowly, being realized.
We’re glad to see that the Martin Luther King Committee of Greater Attleboro will continue it tradition, even if it is virtually for the second year in a row.
The committee has chosen a timely topic: Justice for Blacks in America.
“After watching the trial and conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and witnessing business leaders, members of the faith community, our coworkers and fellow community members begin the work to dismantle systemic racism, the committee decided its 2022 service would focus on accountability and its connection to justice,” says Ethel Garvin, chairperson of the MLK Committee. “In the life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we have a stellar example of how to hold systems and people in positions of power accountable for their actions with courage, tenacity and love.”
The Rev. Cheryl Harris, former pastor of Attleboro’s First Baptist Church and head of a business management company that offers diversity and inclusion consulting, team development and leadership coaching, will discuss the lessons to learn from King about accountability and tell how accountability can lead to forgiveness, healing and justice, the committee said.
King gave his final speech on April 3, 1968, fewer than 24 hours before he was assassinated. Striking sanitation workers packed a church beyond capacity to see King on his third trip to Memphis in support of their cause in less than a month.
King urged the workers to continue the strike, and the fight for justice, and concludes with these words: “We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn’t matter with me now. Because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land. And I’m happy, tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”
We hope you take time Monday to view Attleboro’s Martin Luther King Day event, which will be shown on channel 15 by DoubleACS and NorthTV and on their Facebook pages, or in some way mark the day honoring this brave civil rights leader.