For many years, high schools did not have nicknames or mascots.
That was the case when Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools first faced off for an interscholastic football game in 1921. But they did wear blue and red uniforms, respectively, just as they do now.
That was also the case 20 years later when it is believed an Attleboro Sun sportswriter, seeing the trend toward more high school mascots, pinned the nicknames Blue Bombardiers and Red Rocketeers on the two rivals.
America had joined World War II, and military terms were widely in use.
The word bombardier was just entering the lexicon, as Americans were learning how their military was leading the struggle to stop the spread of fascism. The bombardier was part of a team that flew in a B-17, controlling the bombs aimed at defeating the enemy.
Besides, who could resist the alliteration of Blue Bombardiers and Red Rocketeers?
In Attleboro, there has been some talk of changing the mascot because the new $260 million high school will be opening in the fall and the city wants to incorporate a logo into the building. Some believe that using “Bombardiers” glorifies war and that a more positive mascot should be chosen.
We disagree.
This situation is not at all akin to changes made the NFL’s Washington franchise or by Cleveland of Major League Baseball, which rightfully — albeit long over due — did away with cruel racial stereotypes and ugly caricatures after well-deserved criticism.
A similar movement has been taking place in Massachusetts where 23 high schools still use Native American mascots, nicknames or logos.
Several schools have already changed their nickname, and bills in both the House and Senate would force a change statewide.
Attleboro’s use of Blue Bombardiers carries no ethnic denigration and does not glorify war. We view the nickname as a way to honor those who served, and we applaud Monday’s decision by the Attleboro School Committee to retain Blue Bombardiers and the more than 75 years of tradition associated with it.
Let’s make a comparison to another football team. Aren’t the Patriots, at least the NFL team that plays in Foxboro, honoring those 18th century New Englanders who first took up arms in the war to free themselves from British rule?
Although we support the status quo, we believe this has been a good discussion for the city. Every community should do some self-examination if their longtime nickname might carry negative connotations.
One veteran Boston sportscaster, while reporting high school Thanksgiving results, has annually called the Blue Bombardiers and the Red Rocketeers the best high school nicknames in the state.