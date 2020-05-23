This will be a different sort of Memorial Day.
There will be no parades with Boy and Girl Scout troops shuffling behind banners, high school bands getting in one last gig before summer vacation, re-enactors of ancient battles marching in costume or fire engines polished to a mirror finish, bringing up the rear, sirens wailing.
There will be no solemn wreath-laying ceremonies at monuments to those who served in the nation’s wars — and to those who never returned — with graying veterans firing volleys in salute and young children racing to pick up the hot brass from the blanks.
We won’t gather with extended families in cemeteries around the area to decorate the plots of relatives long gone, as we trim the grass around the base of the headstone and marvel at the dates on other markers. “Oh my, so, so young. How sad.”
But it doesn’t mean we won’t remember.
We will remember — even from afar — those we lost during the pandemic — young and old — who are gone before their time because of an insidious virus and a society’s feckless response to a threat it did not recognize in time.
We will remember those on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic, who put their lives at risk daily to care for those sickened and unable to care for themselves and for their families.
And, yes, we will still remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of their country.
It’s a particularly poignant commemoration this year as we mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the slow passing of the members of “the greatest generation” who fought and won it.
It’s worth noting, perhaps, at this point that those who were around to celebrate VE Day and VJ Day mostly joined the military when the issue was very much in doubt.
There was no guarantee in 1943 or even 1944 that the Allies were on the threshold of victory in either Europe or the Pacific.
In fact, after the grinding battle to defeat Nazi Germany in May of 1945, not even the most optimistic planners saw a hope of peace before 1946 rather than in a few short months.
The then-young men and women who had committed themselves to that struggle deserve our thanks.
But in a terrible irony, they are now — elderly and frail — among those most at risk from the coronavirus pandemic.
And a proper memorial to them, amid this strangest of Memorial Days, would be to ensure — through vigilance, planning and science — that nothing like this happens again to the survivors of their generation or to the generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.