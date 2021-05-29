A few years ago, UPS, they of the ubiquitous brown delivery vans, decided to add some color to their image.
The company hired a high-powered ad agency that produced a memorable jingle to explain the mission of all those trucks. To the tune of “That’s Amore,” a Dean Martin hit from the 1950s, it laid out what “logistics” are.
Sample lyrics:
When it’s planes in the sky / For a chain of supply / That’s logistics
When the pipes for the line / Come precisely on time
That’s logistics
A continuous link / That is always in sync
That’s logistics.
Carbon footprint’s reduced / Bottom line gets a boost
That’s logistics.
With new ways to compete /There will be cheers on Wall Street
That’s logistics.
The catchy tune aside, it’s actually a pretty fair synopsis of what modern business supply chains are intended to do — cut waste, streamline delivery and, above all, increase profits, especially the short-term version that Wall Street loves so well.
But, as a Stonehill College professor — who specializes in supply chains — points out in today’s front page story on looming summer shortages of everything from swimming pool chemicals to 2”-by-4”s, “A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.”
Forces outside of pure economics can have an impact.
War, hurricanes, labor strife — disasters natural and manmade — can snap those chains and leave consumers facing shortages of goods or at least higher prices for commodities they want and need.
It may be time for business as well as government to rethink whether the ultra-streamlined, on-demand logistics chain — one that relies on a few suppliers — is an unalloyed good for the economy or for individual customers. But consumers can have an impact themselves.
Perturbed by high prices for gasoline? Here’s a thought. Stop driving so much. Take public transit. (Around here, it’s coming back to full pre-pandemic service schedules.) Consider hybrid or electric vehicles.
High lumber costs straining your budget for home improvement? Put off that new deck or addition for a while until sawmills can catch up. You’ll be amazed at what a bit of oversupply will do to that contractor’s bill. Facing sticker shock for that new car you’ve been dreaming about through the pandemic?
Get a tune up instead. And a wash and wax job will do wonders for the old family jalopy for another season.
The speed and efficiency of modern business have made us all impatient for the next new thing.
We, as consumers, tend to want what we want when we want it.
It’s worth remembering that, when it comes to supply and demand, we are the weakest link.
It’s just logistics.
