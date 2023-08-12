The Tax Foundation is the world’s leading nonpartisan tax policy nonprofit.
“For over 80 years,” the organization says, “our mission has remained the same: to improve lives through tax policies that lead to greater economic growth and opportunity.”
You would think The Tax Foundation supports the sales tax holiday Massachusetts shoppers will enjoy this weekend.
Wrong.
The Tax Foundation has a list of reasons why it believes sales tax holidays, conducted in 18 states this year, are bad public policy:
They do not promote economic growth or significantly increase consumer purchases; the evidence shows that they simply shift the timing of purchases.
They are an inefficient response to inflation that encourages spending to be concentrated in a limited window at a time when supply chains are already strained.
They create complexities for tax code compliance, efficient labor allocation and inventory management. However, free advertising for what is effectively a small discount leads many larger businesses to lobby for the holidays.
Most sales tax holidays involve politicians picking products and industries to favor with exemptions, arbitrarily discriminating among products and across time, and distorting consumer decisions.
While sales taxes are somewhat regressive, this does not make sales tax holidays effective for providing relief to low-income individuals. By giving small tax savings to those with lower incomes, holidays give large savings to higher-income groups.
“Such political gimmicks distract from genuine, permanent tax relief,” The Tax Foundation says on its website. “If a state must offer a ‘holiday’ from its tax system, it is an implicit recognition that the tax system is uncompetitive. If policymakers want to save money for consumers, they should cut the sales tax rate year-round.”
Even if this is true, we think tax-free weekends should continue in Massachusetts. For one thing, some buyers and most sellers seem to like it.
“We just like the deals,” said Cindy DeFronzo of Attleboro, who will “absolutely” be spending some money this weekend.
Joe Casey, general manager of Cardi’s Furniture in South Attleboro, calls this weekend “our Super Bowl.”
“It’s incredible how many customers don’t want to see the government get the 6.25 percent,” he said.
“It will be the busiest weekend all summer,” George Varjabedian, sales manager at Lambco Appliance in Attleboro, said. “It’s like Black Friday. People look forward to it every year.”
Most of all, getting back to the days when shoppers jammed stores is a good thing for our collective psyche. After a pandemic lockdown and in an age when so many transactions are made on our phones, sales tax weekends bring a vibrancy to our lives just as the summer ends.
And if the state is going to save you money, you might as well take advantage.
Beacon Hill seldom offers tax breaks.