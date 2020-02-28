Saturday, something happens that only comes around once every four years: leap day.
This year, leap day is even more special, falling on a Saturday and giving many of us a chance to celebrate the extra day we’ve been given in 2020.
The weather also appears to be on our side, as it has been for much of this winter.
So here’s a short list of things you might do to make Feb. 29 a day to remember:
TAKE A LEAP OF FAITH: Visit some place you’ve talked about going to but never have. Ever been to the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston? The Freedom Trail? Battleship Cove? New Bedford Whaling Museum? Maybe Leap Day is the day.
STAY LOCAL: Don’t feel like traveling? Visit a local park that you might see only in the warm weather. The animals will be out at the zoos at both Capron Park in Attleboro and the World War I Memorial Park in North Attleboro. If you’re visiting the North Attleboro town park with your kids, be sure to spend some time in Julia’s Garden, a wonderful retreat for the little ones.
TAKE IN THE ARTS: Saturday is the final day for the Attleboro Arts Museum current exhibit, Character Development. It’s an exhibition of portraits from the museum’s collection and companion contemporary works. Sixteen artists working in a variety of media were invited to choose one portrait from a subset of the museum’s permanent collection. They were asked to visually respond to their selected work and encouraged to use their personal slant and style to create a new work that is inspired by, or reflects, the museum piece. The result: Old subjects seen through the vision of a contemporary artist.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Some people, those born on Feb. 29, only truly get a birthday every four years. Know someone who is a leap baby? Give them a special birthday greeting. (Tip: Former state Rep. Steve Karol of Attleboro is one of them.)
SHARE LEAP DAY TRIVIA: How much trivia can there be about leap day? Start with this: Centuries ago, the Romans figured out that it takes roughly 365¼ days for Earth to orbit the sun and devised a calendar that adds an extra day every four years to keep everything in sync. We are technically under the Gregorian calendar, which continues with leap days every four years except on years ending in 00 that are not divisible by 400. For example, 1900 had no Feb. 29, and neither will 2100. (Tip 2: The History Channel has loads of facts about leap day.)
TIME CAPSULE: Have the kids write a letter to themselves now — what they’re doing, what they like, what they don’t like — and have them open it on Feb. 29, 2024. They may smile at the memory of their younger selves. Or take on the challenge yourself. Put down on paper where you are now in life and where you would like to be in four years. Then see if you met those goals on the next Leap Day.
BE A KID AGAIN: Catch a frog and see how far it can leap. Better yet, play leap frog.
You’ll probably remember the day for a lot longer than four years if you do.
