Presidential elections always draw a lot of attention, and this year that is especially true.
In just three weeks, Massachusetts voters get their first shot at deciding who will serve the next four years in the White House. There are lots of reasons to go to the polls.
Maybe you like the senior senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, and her message of breaking the “rigged system” which has set back the middle class.
Maybe you admired how Deval Patrick handled himself in his eight years as governor of the Bay State and hope he can bring a calmer, more centrist vision to Washington.
Maybe you want to see sweeping changes to America and you believe Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders can be the catalyst.
Or maybe you would appreciate the more middle-of-the-road approach of former Vice President Joe Biden, and you value his experience on a world stage.
Maybe you’re interested in a moderate approach to government but want a fresh young voice in Washington, so you’re backing former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Maybe you favor the working-class-people-first approach of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Maybe you don’t want a politician in the White House.
Perhaps you think it’s time a businessman — a different businessman — was our commander in chief. Then maybe you’re considering casting a vote for businessmen Mike Bloomberg, Tom Steyer or Andrew Yang.
Those are among the presidential candidates on the Democratic ballot for the March 3 presidential primary. Massachusetts will be among 14 states — California and Texas are two of the others — taking part in Super Tuesday, which could very well decide the Democratic nominee for president.
Those registered as Democrats or those unenrolled in a party — which makes up the largest number of voters in the Bay State — can cast ballots in that party’s primary.
But maybe you’re a Republican or unenrolled but don’t want to vote Democratic.
Maybe you think the country is on the right track — strong economy, no war — and want to cast a vote of support for President Donald Trump.
Or maybe you want to cast a vote of protest against Donald Trump. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is on the Republican ballot and has strongly voiced his opposition to the president.
You can do it in the presidential primaries — but only if you’re registered to vote.
This Wednesday, Feb. 12, is the last day to register to vote in the primary.
All local city and town halls in the area and across the state will be open late to take registrations.
All you have to do to register is be 18 years old by primary day, be a United States citizen and show proof of residency in the community where you will be voting.
We urge everyone who is not registered to sign up. There are millions of people across the world who would love to be able to cast a vote freely to elect their leaders; this enormous and powerful right should not be ignored or tossed aside.
And we urge all registered voters to cast a ballot in the presidential primaries. You don’t even have to wait for March 3. Early voting begins on Monday, Feb. 24, in all local towns. You only get this opportunity once every four years. Please take advantage of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.