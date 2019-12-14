It’s a topic that’s likely to elicit smirks, sneers and locker room jokes just as old as “the oldest profession.”
But victims in the world of prostitution are not punchlines. They are daughters, mothers, sisters and wives compelled into lives of what amounts to modern slavery.
Forget the tired tropes of the “hooker with a heart of gold” or the Cinderella-like fantasies of movies in the “Pretty Woman” genre or the notion that this is a victimless crime.
What is important to remember is that prostitution is not — and never has been — about sex. It’s about money. And it’s mostly about money made by men exploiting women.
Boston’s notorious Combat Zone may be no more, but that doesn’t mean that the sex trade went away. It did what a lot of urban businesses did. It moved to the suburbs and got on the internet.
After New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was accused in a sting involving a Florida massage parlor earlier this year (the case is still pending), there was a flurry of media attention on the issue of human trafficking.
One media report at the time noted that a website set up for men to review spas where sex acts were offered showed sites in more than 60 cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s human trafficking division has charged dozens of people since a human trafficking law went into effect in 2012.
Closer to home, Norton and Attleboro police set up sting operations of their own this year in motels. In four separate stings, 18 men ranging in age from 28 to 64 were arrested.
As Sun Chronicle staff writer David Linton reports in today’s front page story, that represents a change in the way that law enforcement has dealt with these crimes. The focus now is less on prosecuting the women involved.
Social service workers and police told The Sun Chronicle that law enforcement is geared more toward prosecuting the sex traffickers and customers. The sting operations, they say, show how customer-driven the crime is.
But prosecution is not the only tactic, nor should it be. The focus should be on how to keep women from lives of being exploited.
Advocates for women caught in human trafficking say that social support services can help trafficking victims leave that life behind but that there is a lack of such services for adult women in Massachusetts. Mentoring efforts work well for young people, advocates say. At the Worcester-based My Life My Choice, survivors of human trafficking work with 150 girls each year, but there is a waiting list. Making those services available to more victims could put a serious dent in the sex trade and aid the true victims.
And that’s no joke.
