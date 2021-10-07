”There is no season when such pleasant and sunny spots may be lighted on, and produce so pleasant an effect on the feelings, as now in October.”
— Nathaniel Hawthorne
For weeks, all New England’s sports talk centered on Foxboro.
Tom Brady was returning to play against the New England Patriots. Would fans boo or cheer him? Would he and coach Bill Belichick talk? Could the Patriots possibly beat Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But suddenly, the Boston Red Sox are in the American League playoffs and the buzz has shifted 30 miles north, to Fenway Park.
And if you haven’t been following manager Alex Cora’s team but the team has piqued your interest, hang on. The 2021 version of the Red Sox are a roller-coaster team that can bring you dizzying heights but suddenly plunge to unfathomable depths.
After finishing the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in last place with a 24-36 record, the Sox entered this year with low expectations. With the return of starting pitchers Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez and a few acquisitions by chief of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, it was hoped Boston could finish 2021 with a .500 mark.
The season started miserably as the Sox lost their first three games, badly, to the lowly Baltimore Orioles, a team that would win only 49 of its remaining 159 games.
Boston quickly rebounded, winning nine in a row, including three to defending American League champ the Tampa Bay Rays and vaulting to the top of the American League East. They would stay there through May, June and July, at one time leading the rival New York Yankees by 10½ games.
A terrible month of August featuring an erratic lineup, bad pitching and worse fielding allowed Tampa Bay and New York to pass the Sox. It got even worse in early September when COVID swept through the locker room, leaving a dozen players unable to suit up and forcing Bloom to sign and quickly activate players discarded by other teams.
The team hit bottom the last weekend in September, getting swept by the hated Yankees to lose their advantage for a Wild Card berth.
But the Sox rallied last weekend in Washington, sweeping the Nationals, including a season finale in which Boston rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win 7-5, thanks to a two-run, ninth inning homer by 24-year-old hitting prodigy Rafael Devers. They finished the season with a record of 92-70, the same mark achieved by the 1967 Impossible Dream team.
On Tuesday, it was Boston vs. New York at Fenway, with the winner going on in the playoffs. There was never any doubt from the first inning on when de facto team captain Xander Bogaerts launched a 427-foot home run into the centerfield bleachers.
The Sox take on Tampa Bay Thursday night to see who advances to the American League Championship Series.
As Hawthorne wrote, there is no better month than October for New England sports fans.
The Patriots have renewed hopes thanks to a promising rookie quarterback, the Bruins and the Celtics start their seasons soon, the Revolution clinched a top-seeded spot in the playoffs and now a rejuvenated Red Sox team is offering the chance of a suspenseful playoff run.
This roller-coaster team looks like it’s on the rise again.
Hang on, this could be quite a ride.
