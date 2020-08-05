Please, repeat after us: Massachusetts is not finished with the coronavirus.
A lot of Bay Staters — including, apparently, some young people in this area — must believe, however, that we have overcome the pandemic.
Many are not keeping a safe distance from others. Others still refuse to wear a mask, or if they do, it’s only sporadically or over their mouth and not their nose.
As we have seen in the South, West and now the Midwest, the coronavirus is quick to spread if we drop our guard.
Parties, often filled with young people, have become one of the so-called “super-spreaders” of the disease. At a briefing last week, Gov. Charlie Baker singled out eight clusters of cases that were likely spawned by house parties or backyard barbecues, including one in Wrentham.
Although the governor’s office and local health officials have not confirmed it, the local cluster appears to stem from a house party in Wrentham. The Sun Chronicle last week reported that the daughter of a nurse in Norfolk went to a party and apparently exposed her mom to the virus. Both became ill along with family members of others who attended the party. The mother said at least 20 tested positive for the disease.
Both Wrentham and Norfolk saw a sharp spike in cases, apparently as a result of the party.
Dropping our guard has also resulted in an uptick in cases across the state.
A metric closely watched by health experts — the seven-day average positive rate for molecular tests — has inched up from a low of 1.7 percent on July 14 to 2 percent on July 25 to 2.2 percent in recent days.
Many health experts are urging the governor to roll back the reopening of Massachusetts if the numbers don’t change, something no one wants.
Remember March and April? With positive cases skyrocketing and deaths beginning to mount, Baker forced the closure of many businesses, essentially shutting down commerce in the state. Many workers and businesses are still reeling from the shutdown.
Although Baker has not indicated a full shutdown is near or even possible, he has stated that if the metrics don’t improve, he will tighten restrictions, particularly on the number of people permitted at gatherings.
“The ask is relatively small,” Baker said. “Wear your masks, respect the virus and don’t do these large gatherings that can be super-spreader events.”
As we have said before, no one wants to wear a mask. Everyone wants to socialize.
And having the government bark orders rubs against our sense of freedom. We get it.
But, as we have said before, you shouldn’t wear a mask due to a government order. You should do it to protect yourself, your family, your loved ones. You should do it because you want to be a good citizen and a team player in this global battle against a deadly opponent.
So, one more time: Massachusetts is not done with the coronavirus.
We can keep it at bay by following guidelines.
Because no one wants to return to the early days of this pandemic.
