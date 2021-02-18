Are you ready for some football?
If you’re a local high school athlete eager to get on the gridiron, you better be.
Just two weeks after Tom Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl ring, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Association will begin what it calls its Fall II season, which will include football.
Running from Feb. 22 to April 25, the season, which will also include indoor track and cheerleading, is part of the reshuffling the organization which oversees high school athletics in the state has had to do since sports and much of society were shut down last spring by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fall II will be followed in late April by a shortened Spring season featuring baseball, softball and track. And it comes on the heels of what have been largely successful Fall and Winter seasons that have allowed student-athletes to participate in a beloved part of the educational process.
“We made adjustments in the fall and had a successful first season,” MIAA President Jeffrey Granatino said. “We made additional modifications for the winter and our student-athletes have been actively engaged since December. Now we are hopeful that with the guidance from the governor’s office and of (the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs), along with the work of our various committees, that we will be able to have a safe and successful Fall II season.”
Last fall, many may have questioned why high schools were going to allow athletic competition when most classroom instruction was being done remotely. But it appears this experiment by the MIAA and its member high schools has been a success.
Yes, the seasons are shortened, games have been postponed or canceled, spectators have mostly been barred and state tournaments eliminated.
But we agree with Gov. Charlie Baker, who has encouraged classrooms to reopen with safety measures in place, citing research that shows schools that take precautions are not likely to be sources of major spread in the community.
More importantly, kids need to play, and high schools have worked hard to make that happen.
We see sports as a key part of many high school students’ education. The importance of training, discipline and sportsmanship and the need to work as a team are likely to carry over into their adult life.
This year, student-athletes have also received a lesson in adaptability. If they intend to play, athletes need to keep a safe distance from others, observe the many rule changes designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and, most importantly, wear a mask at all times, even while competing.
We commend local players, coaches and athletic directors who made the Fall I and Winter seasons a success. And we look forward to the Fall II season.
We are especially happy for high school seniors who may have been denied their final opportunity to compete at any level because of the pandemic. This includes the seniors from Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools, who will face off on the gridiron, just as their brothers, fathers and grandfathers have done for the past century.
So yes, it may still be winter. But we are ready for some football.
