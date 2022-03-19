We used to blame “the oil sheiks,” remember them?
They were such perfect foils for the Arab oil embargo of the ’70s that they showed up in TV shows, movies, even as villains in professional wrestling.
(The Iron Sheik — Now that was a bad guy.)
They were clad in the flowing robes that were evidently left over from the wardrobe department of “Lawrence of Arabia” that were paired inevitably but incongruously with Ray-Ban aviator shades.
They lived lives of obscene luxury, fueled by unfathomable wealth, all drawn from the paychecks of innocent, hardworking non-Ray-Ban wearing Americans.
They were a convenient target for our anger when gas prices rose to the unheard of level of — brace yourselves — 59 cents a gallon.
Panic ensued.
This is not to make light of the real pain rising oil prices are causing in nearly every segment of society right now. Combined with what was already rising inflation as the nation’s economy ramped up after two-years of enforced shutdowns, the hit many working families are taking is a heavy one.
And the impact goes beyond what we see at the pump. We are so dependent on oil and petrochemicals for our everyday lives that any disruption in the supply chain ripples outward to affect the entire economy.
It’s seen in the rising cost of food — not only in the fuel used to truck it to the market but to run the tractors and combines that harvest it.
It’s going to be seen in how it affects local municipal budgets. Think it’s pricey filling your car or heating fuel tank? Think about what it takes to run a fleet of police cruisers or heat a dozen or so school buildings.
It’s going to be seen in the thousand and one products you use that are made with petrochemicals.
“The cost of everything rose during COVID.” Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, told staff writer Stephen Peterson for today’s front page story. “Between supply chain issues and lack of materials, supplies and inventory, all sectors of business from manufacturing to retail have been given a double whammy.”
So if you like, you can blame the sheiks again. (They are still very rich.)
Or, like President Biden, you can blame Vladimir Putin. Or, like the Republican Party will try to do, you can blame Joe Biden.
Or, you can realize that the oil shocks of a half century ago and those since were wake up calls that we did not heed for the need to wean ourselves off of — not just foreign oil — but fossil fuels altogether.
We can take some of the tips to heart offered in today’s article to reduce our consumption now. But this time let’s not forget the lessons learned when the price of oil comes down again, as it will.
This time, the villains in the story don’t have to be us.