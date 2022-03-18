The pandemic has not been a friend of Plainridge Park Casino.
For the first time in months, gross gaming revenues fell below $10 million in January when infection rates were high, restrictions tightened and a wary public stayed away from crowds.
The declining number of COVID-19 cases and eased restrictions have no doubt drawn more bettors back to the casino on Route 1 in Plainville as Plainridge again climbed above $10 million in gross gaming revenues in February.
That’s good news as Plainridge is an important part of the local economy, offering hundreds of jobs with very little of the public safety issues that were feared when the casino opened nearly seven years ago.
Plainridge apparently also has few friends on Beacon Hill.
A bill that would add up to 30 table games and an additional 250 slot machines has languished in the Legislature for the past three years, despite a push last fall by local lawmakers to win approval of the measure.
When Massachusetts OK’d legalized gambling more than a decade ago, the framework called for three casinos plus a slots parlor, an establishment without popular table games such as poker and blackjack. Plainridge parent Penn National Gaming “understood it from day one” that the rules of the game meant it held a slots-only license, a company official said at a legislative hearing last fall.
“However, the one thing that changed that was how Rhode Island responded,” said Jeff Morris, vice president of public affairs and government relations.
The Ocean State added a second casino, in Tiverton, about two years ago and just last month expanded playing space by 40,000 square feet at Twin River in Lincoln. Both Rhode Island casinos are within easy driving distance for the low-stakes gamblers Plainridge seeks, and both offer similar amenities.
We see no reason to block Plainridge’s efforts to compete against the Rhode Island casinos other than lawmakers’ insistence that Penn National play by the dated rules set more than a decade ago.
Expanding Plainridge’s gaming opportunities, on the other hand, will lead to approximately 175 new jobs and improve the casino’s chances of survival in a much more competitive gaming market than when it opened in June 2015.
Plainridge also offers a unique geographical opportunity, local legislators say.
“What we hope, too, is as this expands it becomes even more of a regional player, with shopping at the Wrentham outlets, with all the games at the stadium up the road at Gillette (and) all the concert venues and things like that right down the road in Mansfield,” state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, said at a hearing last fall. “And to really make this are a substantial revenue source for the commonwealth in an entertainment field.”
The Legislature will be wrapping up its major work this summer before taking a break for the November election. We hope the expansion of gaming opportunities at Plainridge is among its priorities.
The bill seems like a sure bet to help this region and all of Massachusetts.