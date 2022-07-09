When the coronavirus pandemic struck nearly 2½ years ago, a full-scale wedding with 100 to 200 people in one room would have been unthinkable.
Not to mention strictly prohibited by the COVID-19 protocols of masking and social distancing.
Weddings should be one of the big events of life, a time when two people commit to each other, personally and publicly. It should be a day of smiles and tears, song and dance, celebration and joy.
That’s just not possible while wearing a mask and standing six feet apart.
And a wedding was also counter to the COVID-19 lifestyle. Two years ago, we were in T-shirts, sweatpants and sneakers watching Netflix and wishing for the return of the Red Sox and the reopening of restaurants. Can you even imagine back then donning a dress and heels? Jacket and tie?
But now, as today’s front-page story explains, we welcome the return of weddings, one of life’s greatest celebrations.
Nearly 2.5 million weddings will be performed in the United States in 2022, according to The Wedding Report, a company that tracks information on the various components in the $58 billion segment of the nation’s economy sometimes known as the wedding industry.
That’s almost double the record-low number of weddings during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and about 370,000 more than in 2018 and 2019.
Many of these have been postponed from 2020 or last year, creating a crunch on venues’ schedules. But as Staff Writer Tom Reilly explains, couples are showing patience because they want a day that’s special.
“We’ve had some people who had their wedding postponed three times,” Michelle Ryder of the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro told Reilly.
But couples have been willing to wait because they don’t want limits on the number of guests. And no one wants to wear a mask on the dance floor.
As Sabrina Doherty, who got married earlier this month in Attleboro, explained, “We wanted a wedding with no restrictions.”
Couples are still taking precautions.
The Knot, a company that provides website pages for couples-to-be says more than half of those celebrating weddings this year will provide hand sanitizers while 40% will require staff to wear masks, 30% seek proof of guests’ vaccination and 16% will require COVID-19 testing.
But the dread of the pandemic is over for most couples. No more masks and social distancing.
Take off the T-shirts, sweatpants and sneakers. Put on a dress and heels, a jacket and tie.
It’s time to laugh and cry, to sing and dance.
It’s time to celebrate — again.