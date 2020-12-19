“It takes a village to raise a child.”
— African proverb
But what if the village is shut down by a pandemic?
The coronavirus has thrown into sharp relief our society’s attitudes about workers, parenting and child care.
At first we hailed those on “the front lines” of the pandemic as “essential workers” who were keeping things going.
But we have gradually made it clear that there are limits to our gratitude.
And, as too often happens, the consequences of that limit fall on working parents, primarily on mothers.
As Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne points out in today’s front page story, working moms saw their support systems crumble in the face of the pandemic. Their response, by and large, was not to crumble themselves but to take up the burden as they always have.
An analysis from the Center for American Progress found that working mothers have reduced their work hours at rates four to five times greater than working fathers.
Laid off from jobs as business struggled, some started working from home — while also caring for kids and monitoring schoolwork. Nurses took on extra shifts to keep hospitals running and to make ends meet.
And while society (and we) may applaud their efforts, material support is often lacking.
Since April 1, under the federal law, employees working at private firms with fewer than 500 workers (but more than 50) have been eligible for up to 10 days of paid sick leave if they are quarantined because of a government order or medical professional, or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
In addition, people can get another two weeks of paid sick leave at two-thirds of pay if they are a caregiver for someone who is ill. And employees who have worked for an employer for at least 30 days before seeking leave may qualify for another 10 weeks of partially paid family and medical leave if they need to care for a child.
Those federal guarantees are due to expire at the end of the month. The deadline was evidently established in the midst of a burst of optimism that the pandemic would go out with the last of 2020. No such luck.
While several states, including Massachusetts, have paid family leave under various guises, the United States and the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) requires eligible employers to provide unpaid family leave, unlike nearly all other industrialized nations, the U.S. does not have national standards on paid family or sick leave, despite strong public support.
Social conservatives may hail those moms who devote themselves to their families and progressive pundits may point to the contribution women make to the workforce.
But until they combine to support those women and all they do their praise will ring awfully hollow.
