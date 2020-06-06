When will it end? How will it end?
We keep asking those questions as the Attleboro area and all of America tries to come to grip with the protests and violence that erupted following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
For a clue to those answers, we look to a 50-year-old song written by Graham Nash of the Woodstock-era band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The song starts as a traditional tale of elders instructing the young:
You, who are on the road,
Must have a code
That you can live by.
And so become yourself
Because the past is just a goodbye.
Teach your children well …
But the script is flipped in the second half of the song:
And you, of tender years,
Can’t know the fears
That your elders grew by.
And so please help them with your youth.
They seek the truth
Before they can die.
Teach your parents well …
Yes, we believe youth will lead the way. They have shown a fresh perspective, an eagerness to bring change and the idealism to make it stick.
We’ve seen it across America in students like two 19-year-olds from Oakland, Xavier Brown and Akil Riley. They organized a march in their hometown, sending the word out to friends and community organizations on social media and drawing an estimated 15,000 people.
“We were just trying to inspire other youth that anyone can organize, anyone can protest,” Brown, a freshman at Howard University, told The Washington Post.
We’ve seen it locally in Brinly Meelia, the 18-year-old Mansfield High School senior who organized Friday’s march in her hometown in support of Black Lives Matter. That march drew more than 400 people, officials estimate.
“I’ve always been an advocate for kindness,” the future Northeastern University student said. “And I’m not afraid to speak out. I didn’t feel I was doing enough by signing petitions and making donations. I wanted to show Mansfield cares.”
And we see the foundation for change in our youngest children. London Gregory, the 6-year-old son of an interracial marriage, came home inspired after Martin Luther King Day programming at his North Attleboro school.
“If not for Martin Luther King Jr., mommy and daddy wouldn’t be able to be together,” his mother quoted him as saying.
The wisdom of a 6-year-old left his mother at a loss for words.
It is certainly discouraging that little progress is being made on race in this country. But perhaps it should not be a surprise. Our two presidential candidates are both septuagenarians. And Congress is led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They are 78 and 80, respectively.
We think it best that we listen to a new generation who want to see oppression against blacks, and any manner of violence, come to an end.
They will teach us well.
