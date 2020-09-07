As the hometown of such boxing legends as Rocky Marciano and Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Brockton is often called the City of Champions.
In our view, the Brockton City Council is also the champion of government transparency in the coronavirus era — and a model for local communities.
It’s been almost two months since the Brockton City Council started meeting again, in person and in public.
Like the rest of the government bodies in Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns, the council had received permission from Gov. Charlie Baker in March at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, waiving provisions of the state’s Open Meeting Law which required municipal government committee meetings to be held in public. Also, committee members could participate virtually.
It was a necessary step at the time, when most stores and businesses were shut down and people were told to stay home to avoid the deadly scourge that was sweeping the globe. There was no choice but to conduct the business of government — the people’s business — via Zoom.
But much has changed in six months.
While there are still limitations, most stores and businesses have reopened. Patrons can eat at a restaurant, inside or outside. Recreation, such as golf, tennis and youth sports, has returned.
And the Brockton City Council saw no need to meet virtually any longer.
For one thing, the council had several complaints, especially from senior citizens.
Technical issues with sound made it difficult for citizens to understand what their elected officials were saying.
The mute button became a problem, with some speakers leaving their microphones on and others forgetting to unmute themselves when they had something to say. Background noise disrupted the audio.
Councilors decided they could more efficiently communicate with each other — and better serve the public — if they met in person.
First, they checked with the city’s lawyers to make sure they were following the Open Meeting Law. (While the governor gave municipal bodies the ability to meet virtually, there was no mandate to do it.)
Then they checked with public health officials to ensure the safety of all who may attend.
A local company made Plexiglass barriers for just $2,000 and installed them in just a week.
No more than 30 people are allowed in the council chambers at a time. Petitioners go before the council one at a time.
And, of course, everyone in City Hall MUST wear a mask.
“Zoom was great and allowed us to conduct our meetings in an uncertain time,” council President Shirley Asack told The Boston Globe. But, she added, “My fellow councilors wanted to get back to council chambers.”
Groups such as the Massachusetts Municipal Association and the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association don’t monitor whether meetings are remote or live, although the sense is that most still use Zoom. That also appears to be the case in the Attleboro area.
However, we urge larger local municipal boards — the Attleboro City Council, the North Attleboro Town Council, select boards and school committees — to begin meeting in public again.
If it’s safe to go shopping and dining, it certainly is safe for a committee to gather, especially in larger meeting rooms.
Meeting in public will certainly make it easier for local school committees to order students and staff to return to classes.
And we have all had experiences with Zoom in the past six months. The meeting app was a useful tool during a difficult time, but it is no substitute for the real thing.
So, please, local committees, be like Brockton and return to the meeting room.
This is important business, after all, the public’s business. It needs to be conducted in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.