Just when you thought the War on Christmas was over, a new front opens up.
The attack is actually a brief comedy skit of questionable taste (and humor, to be honest) on a second-place late night talk show. But instead of laughter, it’s sparked outrage — at least amongst the more easily outraged.
The culprit in this is host Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” who is perhaps best known for his annual Halloween stunt of encouraging parents of young children to tell the kids that Mom and Dad have eaten all the trick-or-treat candy and then film their outraged/tearful reactions.
Hilarity ensues.
Kimmel recently introduced a new character on his ABC show, Seekonk-born “Tommy Brady Fitzpatrick,” a foul-mouthed 2-year-old played by a fully-bearded adult actor, spouting one of the worst Boston accents this side of Jimmy Fallon and company in “Fever Pitch.” (And, for those of you who are new to the area, Seekonk residents generally have more of a Rhode Island accent than one from Boston.)
“Maybe where you’re from this is a full beard,” he told Kimmel in one skit. “But trust me, my hand to God, this is what every toddler in New England looks like. From Scituate to Swampscott, from Roslindale to Raynham, from Mattapan to Mattapoisett.”
Last week, former altar boy Kimmel brought “the toddler” back, but this time installed in a creche, allegedly located somewhere in Attleboro, in a segment called “A Very Baby Brady Christmas.” This being a family newspaper, we can’t repeat most of the punchlines, except perhaps to note that among the gifts of the three wise men was a 12-pack of Narragansett.
Judging from the reactions of the studio audience, the bit wasn’t quite as funny as Kimmel seems to think it was and it might have joined most late night material in the ozone. But it did catch the attention of at least some viewers.
The Catholic Action League, self-appointed defenders of the faith, in an email to The Sun Chronicle, complained, “Jimmy Kimmel’s profanity-laced skit demeaned, trivialized, and exploited for a commercial purpose — ratings — the principal event in the history of salvation, the Incarnation of the Second Person of the Holy Trinity.”
The league is quick to jump to the defense of the church when it detects a slight. It’s also complained about the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade allowing LGBTQ marchers, denounced a church memorial service for the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy and slammed a Boston City Council ordinance protecting transgender people.
However, we don’t think the church, Christmas, or the LaSalette Festival of Lights, are in any danger from a late night comedy segment that was aimed at mocking a very different minority group everyone loves to hate — New England Patriots fans. Although if the league wants to give the skit an added shot of PR, thus ensuring thousands more YouTube views than it might otherwise have gotten, then we guess that’s just a Christmas bonus.
Perhaps the league could show as much concern over the e-commerce avalanche swamping the spiritual meaning of the holidays.
Or the fact the federal government is celebrating the season by kicking thousands of vulnerable people off food stamps.
Making fun of how Americans go over the top at this time of year is a Christmas tradition in itself (think “A Christmas Story,” or Clark Griswold, or any of the “Home Alone” movies.)
We think the War on Christmas is over, and the good guys won.
Happy Holidays.
And Merry Christmas.
