Americans know that policing is a difficult job.
They know that officers can risk their lives responding to their next call, that danger awaits as they try to keep the peace in the same communities they call home.
Americans also know when a police officer is wrong. They know because they have seen it, in the now infamous video showing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin choking the life out of George Floyd by pressing his knee to the neck of the suspect accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
Derek Chauvin crossed a line.
Americans knew it. They saw it with their own eyes.
And Tuesday, in a Minneapolis courthouse, a jury unanimously confirmed it.
Chauvin is guilty of murder.
Justice prevailed.
And Americans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Floyd’s death last Memorial Day brought a wave of protests from those who saw yet another Black life taken by a white police officer. That those protests often ended in violence and looting further fractured a nation already simmering with racial unrest.
How many more Black lives are to be taken by white police officers, one side asked.
How can violence and looting against innocent merchants be justified, the other side asked.
Americans feared an innocent verdict. After all, the police officers who beat Rodney King to a pulp were acquitted.
The self-appointed vigilante who shot Trayvon Martin to death was acquitted. The police officer who killed Philando Castile after a routine traffic stop — just miles from the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died — was acquitted.
But Americans saw the truth in that video. And for the first time, Americans heard damning testimony from the highest levels of the police department in question.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told the jury that Chauvin, once he had Floyd in the prone position, should have quickly released the pressure he was applying to Floyd’s neck and back — rather than kneeling on Floyd for more than nine minutes.
“To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” Arradondo testified. “It is not part of our training. And it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values.”
Other officers took the stand to attest that Chauvin had never been trained to put his knee on any suspect’s neck. The “thin blue line” of solidarity that American has come to expect from police was gone in this case.
Because Derek Chauvin had unquestionably crossed the line.
We hope Tuesday’s verdict will calm the nation’s nerves.
We hope it will lead to discussions on better policing in America.
We hope it will bring an understanding that police officers have a dangerous and difficult job.
Most importantly, we hope it shows that justice can prevail when an officer like Derek Chauvin crosses the line.
