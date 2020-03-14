During some of the darkest days of World War II, as the German Luftwaffe was attempting to pound Great Britain into submission with nightly bombing raids that killed hundreds of Londoners and drove thousands to Underground stations for shelter, the British government produced a simple response.
It was a poster, red with white lettering, topped by the image of a crown (the so-called “Tudor Crown,” a symbol of the state) and a few simple words:
Keep
Calm
and
Carry
On
No angry denunciation of the aggressor nor any calls to be ready to perish for King and Country.
It was just an appeal to what was assumed to be the common sense and “stiff upper lip” traditions of the British people.
We may not be facing the same kind of existential threat Winston Churchill did, but we might repeat the admonition from that bit of wartime propaganda and add a few words from another towering figure of that era, also the leader of a nation facing a crisis. “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
Well, perhaps we should add that a certain level of anxiety is justified.
The virus and the illness it can bring on is no mere figment of the imagination.
It is a serious public health threat and deserves to be treated as such.
We need to heed the advice of health professionals and take reasonable, common sense precautions.
By the same token, this is not the Andromeda strain — the otherworldly infection depicted in the 1970s-vintage novel and movie of the same name.
Nor is it the “Spanish flu” — the pandemic that swept populations in the chaotic conditions that followed World War I in 1918.
It turns out that we know quite a lot about the coronavirus and we learned it early, something the baffled doctors and public health officials of 100 years ago could not say. (At the time, no one knew that the illness was caused by a virus. The very name “influenza” referred to the old idea that the disease had to do with the “influence” of the planets.)
Knowledge should be the enemy of fear.
Knowledge means that we don’t demonize nations or ethnic groups. It means that we don’t treat as pariahs those who might innocently have contracted an illness. And it does not mean hoarding hand sanitizer, canned soup or toilet paper.
Eventually, we will have a treatment and a vaccine for the coronavirus, not as soon as we might all wish but at breakneck speed for the development of a defense against such a complex threat.
Until then, we need to follow the commonsense instructions of those who know how to battle epidemics and not give over to “mindless, unreasoning terror.”
Now, carry on.
