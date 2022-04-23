“All politics is local,” late Speaker of the House Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neil famously said.
Except when it isn’t.
It’s never a good thing when a national issue creeps into what should be a strictly hometown election. During the Vietnam War and the Cold War some of the more liberal bastions of Massachusetts were moved to take up resolutions denouncing the war or declaring themselves “nuclear free zones.”
Sure, that will stop those Soviet ICBMs.
It’s not for nothing that one leafy Boston suburb, home to the world’s greatest university, became known as “The People’s Republic of Cambridge.”
Whatever the views of their citizens on the questions of war and peace might be, cities and towns do not have foreign policies.
Nor should they pretend to have ultimate authority over epidemics or academics.
But in school districts across the nation, culture wars over vaccinations, mask mandates, teaching about sex and sexuality and the fraught history of race and race relations in America are roiling what are usually tepid school board elections.
How did efforts to keep a deadly virus from sickening children, teachers and parents, or nurturing all kids or, literally, teaching, become political battlefronts?
In a transparent effort by the national GOP to place members on local boards who agree with the party agenda, as a story by The Associated Press noted recently, Republicans see the fight over school curriculum as a winning culture war issue that will motivate their voters in the midterm elections.
At the same time, new laws, mostly in state’s with GOP-majority legislatures, are meant to curtail teaching about racism and sexuality and to establish a “parents’ bill of rights” that would champion curriculum transparency and allow parents to file complaints against teachers.
The push for legislation, as the AP notes grew out of an elevated focus on K-12 schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, when angry parents crowded school board meetings to voice opposition to school closures, mask mandates and other restrictive measures intended to prevent the spread of illness.
Around this area, there doesn’t appear to have been a concerted effort by Republicans to push this agenda. That’s not too surprising considering the sorry state of the Massachusetts GOP.
But enough of the agenda has trickled down to make several local school committee races and at least one town meeting all about scare stories over critical race theory, homophobia, and unrealistic vaccine risks.
Yes, parents and students (and teachers, too) were frustrated by mask mandates and remote learning. And sometimes the truths of history are not easy to face.
That doesn’t mean we tear down the whole structure of public education in a fit of pique.
We hope that over the next few weeks as voters exercise their democratic right to vote — at the ballot box or on the floor of town meeting — they focus on real issues and on candidates who understand the real needs of local schools: adequate facilities for learning, fair compensation for faculty and staff and a curriculum that prepares students for citizenship and success.
Don’t worry so much about thinking globally. But do act locally.