It’s refreshing to hear that not one, not two, but all four mayoral candidates are leaning toward the city purchasing the former Locust Valley Golf Course.
The main parcel of land, 120 acres of tree-lined meadows that were once farmed and, from around 1930 to 2016, were used as a nine-hole golf course, is a gem.
Buying it, and preserving it as is, would be a rare opportunity for the city to gain more of that precious commodity known as open space.
The proposal to buy the property and preserve it was first put forth by former mayor Paul Heroux, who had established a track record of sorts on the issue of open space preservation, having successfully led the way for the city to buy and preserve much of the former Highland Country Club.
We strongly support that course of action for Locust Valley.
Mass Audubon and the Attleboro Land Trust already own hundreds of acres of land nearby, land that has been kept away from development and is open to the public for hiking and exploring.
Adding Locust to the acreage would be a big win for the environment.
If the city doesn’t purchase the property and preserve it, or instead purchases it and uses it for some purpose other than open space, or sells it off for single-family homes, the strain on services — from schools, police, fire and DPW (not to mention traffic congestion) — would be significant.
Estimates put the number of buildable lots for single-family homes on the land at 200.
Three of the four candidates — Timothy Barone, John Davis and Cathleen DeSimone — said they favor the city buying the land and preserving it.
Only Jay DiLisio remains uncommitted.
DiLisio says a comprehensive plan on what the city will do with the land, if purchased, is needed. His statement on Locust Valley’s future is cryptic to say the least. He said he is opposed to giving it over to single-family homes, “at this point.” What exactly does that mean? At some other point he may reconsider?
“It is our responsibility to fully examine any and all funding opportunities to reduce the impact to taxpayers,” he told Sun Chronicle special political correspondent Jim Hand in today’s front page story. “We need to have a comprehensive plan for use of the land after we purchase it.”
He added that he is willing to consider a range of options. What those “options” could be is anyone’s guess.
We believe, for the future of the city and the environment, there are no options other than preserving it as open space.
DeSimone says the city should acquire the property and protect it, using it for passive recreation such as hiking.
And both Davis and Barone sum up the situation succinctly: Once green spaces are gone, they’re gone forever.
While this sentiment might not resonate with developers, it does with many city residents, especially those who have noticed that as more land has been developed, more wildlife, like deer, turkeys and coyotes, has been seen moving through their backyards. The animals are literally being squeezed for space.
While leaving Locust Valley undeveloped won’t prevent animal encounters, it will ensure current and future Attleboro residents — those with two legs and four — have more space to roam. A greener Attleboro is good for everyone.