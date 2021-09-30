A lot has changed in our schools in recent years.
Blackboards and books are fading as the digital revolution sweeps through education.
But tests are ingrained into the fabric of school life, and we are urging the state to maintain its most important test, at least for now.
Teachers’ unions are leading the way in calling for an end to the series of tests known as the MCAS. The standardized tests are used to measure academic progress among teachers and school districts. It also requires students to pass a basic test to graduate from high school.
The unions and some education activists have long criticized MCAS, saying that setting the exams as a bar all students must clear forces teachers to narrow their focus on test preparation and creates unnecessary classroom stress.
A bill filed in the House by state Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, a retired teacher, would end the graduation test requirement and instead offer “multiple pathways” for students to prove they meet the benchmarks to complete high school, some of which would not require a standardized test.
The legislation would also pilot new ways of measuring district and teacher performance less reliant on MCAS scores and more influenced by community input in partnership with the Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment.
Few would argue that MCAS, now nearly a quarter of a century old, needs improving. “Teaching-to-the-test” allows for little flexibility in curricula or among school districts.
But now is not the time for any major change to MCAS.
Just days after Hawkins and other advocates argued at a Beacon Hill hearing to ease MCAS restrictions, the state released results of the most recent standardized tests.
To no one’s surprise, scores fell dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic when students were being taught remotely or in a hybrid manner.
Compared with 2019 MCAS results — the tests were paused in 2020 — math scores dropped 16 percentage points for students in grades 3 to 8.
The share of those students who met or exceeded expectations fell from 49% to 33%.
Though the decline in English was less pronounced, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said scores fell “across the board” and were “seen all over the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including our wealthiest suburbs.”
The decreases also mirrored national trends.
The state moved forward with the tests this year to document just how much of an academic loss students suffered while schools were closed, agreeing that school and districts would not be penalized for low performance.
The state should continue MCAS testing for at least the time being. Education officials need this diagnostic tool to determine the negative impact on academic performance after an unprecedented year of disrupted learning, especially given the federal dollars being targeted to school districts to ease the pandemic’s impact.
We urge teachers to temporarily drop the push for change. Now is not the time to toss out the best available tool to right the ship of education in Massachusetts.
