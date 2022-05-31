The coronavirus pandemic has been mostly a dark time.
But an innovation spun out of the health restrictions caused by the virus — allowing citizens to interact in public meetings online — has shed new light on municipal government.
We encourage the state to make it permanent.
When the pandemic struck in March 2020, Gov. Charlie Baker lifted the state’s Open Meeting Law requirements that municipal boards and committee meet in person. Instead, boards could meet virtually and the public could view and participate in the meetings online.
Those changes are due to expire July 15.
We urge the governor to extend those virtual meeting rules until the end of 2023. This will enable the Legislature — whose formal sessions end July 31 — time to enact legislation that will require municipalities to enable hybrid meetings and pay for the technical upgrades needed to achieve it.
A bill has been filed to do just that, but the Massachusetts Municipal Association, a nonprofit that represents the state’s 351 cities and towns, urges the 18-month extension to work out all the bugs and come up with a cost estimate for implementation.
The legislation has two key elements: The state would pick up the tab for installing new equipment.
More importantly, municipal government officials would be required to meet in person.
While Zoom and other remote services have proven adequate workarounds during pandemic restrictions, communication, technical and access difficulties can made virtual meetings less than productive.
Eight groups — the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, the Disability Law Center, the ACLU of Massachusetts, Boston Center for Independent Living, Common Cause Massachusetts, MassPIRG, the New England First Amendment Coalition and the New England Newspaper and Press Association — have joined together to support the effort to make hybrid participation permanent.
The groups argue that remote meetings preserved public bodies’ ability to operate, but also “opened the door to civic engagement for members of the public and many people who had previously been shut out,” including seniors with mobility issues, people with disabilities, parents with young children, people with elder care and adult care responsibilities, people who can’t drive or afford taxis or rideshares, people with chronic medical conditions, and people who just want to know more about their government.
“Remote access is the latest instance of universal design — alongside curb cuts, elevators, closed captioning, audiobooks, and other features — that began as accommodations and expanded to universal popularity,” the groups wrote. “Like these innovations and others emerging during the pandemic, remote access to public meetings should become a permanent feature.”
We agree. We urge Gov. Baker to extend the current rules and for lawmakers to enact legislation making remote access in municipal government permanent.
Because all members of the public, regardless of their restrictions, should be able to engage in the public’s business.