If you’re headed to Cape Cod, we urge you to wear a mask indoors — even if you’ve been vaccinated.
And if you live in the Attleboros and towns to the south and east, it would be good idea to cover your face in crowded indoor locations.
Certainly, you should always keep a mask handy.
This advice comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday revised its guidance on wearing masks. In a reversal of its earlier position, the agency is now recommending that some fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they live in areas with significant or high spread.
In Massachusetts, Barnstable County on the Cape is considered high risk. Bristol County is considered a substantial risk area — though the infection rate is about half of the Cape’s — while the risk in Norfolk County is rated moderate.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, pointed to new data showing that while vaccinated people still account for a small amount of risk, in rare cases they can get infected and spread the virus to others.
“The delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us,” Walensky said.
The CDC move comes as the highly transmissible delta variant fuels a surge in cases around the country, and multiple cities have reinstated indoor mask mandates, including Provincetown on the tip of the Cape. For weeks, many public health experts had been nudging the agency to change its policy, arguing that fully vaccinated people should wear masks in indoor settings, especially in areas where transmission of the virus is high.
No one wants to wear a mask again.
Worse, however, would be a return to the conditions we faced last spring when the coronavirus pandemic began, killing more than 600,000 Americans and leading to strict lockdowns that throttled the economy and stymied any chance of socialization.
Wearing a mask now may prevent a resurgence of the disease — and save lives.
As we have stated previously, we also urge anyone 12 and over who has not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. Massachusetts has one of the nation’s best inoculation rates, but there are still far too many holdouts, especially in other parts of the country.
For those who have yet to get vaccinated, most CVS and Walgreens pharamcies, as well as Stop & Shop, Shaws and Walmart, are offering COVID-19 vaccinations. And on Aug. 4, the “Vaxbus” will again visit Attleboro, stopping at Willette Elemetary School on Watson Avenue from 1 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge.
As Wallensky said, “The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among unvaccinated people.” And “the associated illness, suffering and death could have been avoided.”
Please, let’s avoid a risk and wear a mask. No one wants a resurgence of this pandemic.
