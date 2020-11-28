”Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias.”
Francis Pharcellus Church
The New York Sun
Sept. 21, 1897
And how dreary the Christmas season would be if at least some of those Santas weren’t on duty at the nation’s shopping malls.
We’re quoting from what may be the most famous newspaper editorial ever written to remind readers that while some traditions have to be suspended this holiday season, all is not dark and gloomy.
There are, as editorial writer Church noted more than a century ago, “faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance,” all the things we cannot see that make life worth living.
And that includes those shopping mall Santas.
A visit to Santa is not without its fraught aspects, of course. Readers may remember that visits with their own children — or visits from when they themselves were children — did not always go as planned.
(Don’t try to deny it. There are pictures.)
Plopping a preschooler down with a bearded stranger in an unfamiliar red suit could, and sometimes did, result in tears, tantrums and childhood (and parental) trauma, particularly if one of the participants decides that, “Hey, you’re not the real Santa.” (Think of Buddy, in the movie “Elf,” saying “You sit on a throne of lies!”)
But there are other times, when a child’s eyes light up with wonder at the magic of seeing Santa in person that you know this is about something a little more than marketing.
This is going to be a tough year for old St. Nick.
Compared to last year, when more than 10 million families took their children to malls and stores for photos and to whisper in Santa’s ear what they want under the tree, visits are expected to decline about 65 percent, according to GlobalData Retail.
It’s not just that malls and stores are tightening their belts.
Santa impersonators themselves, some of whom are at risk because of age and other factors, are shying away from too much exposure.
The in-store Santa as a way of engendering the holiday spirit — and holiday spending — goes back to the 1890s and a department store in Brockton, according to Yankee Magazine.
He’s survived two world wars, the Spanish flu and the Great Depression.
We are glad that some local retailers are working to keep the tradition alive.
Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro, Emerald Square and Downtown North Attleboro Associates are all making an effort to keep old St. Nick busy up through Christmas Eve.
And when you go to visit, wish him a Merry Christmas from us. And remind him that, “A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.”
