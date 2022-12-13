Wrentham and Native Americans are linked in history.
In 1660, just 40 years after the Pilgrims stepped foot in Plymouth, five men from Dedham were dispatched to the area near Lake Pearl and Lake Archer. The men came back with positive reviews, and the land, known as Wollomonopoag, was purchased from Native Americans.
The Town of Wrentham, once a part of Dedham, was formally incorporated on Oct. 16, 1673, just a little over 350 years ago.
And then King Philip’s War broke out.
Natives were becoming increasingly incensed by the English settlers’ encroachment on their land. Tensions reached a boiling point after Wamsutta — eldest son of Wampanoag chief Massasoit, who had negotiated a peace treaty with the colonists in Plymouth — was captured by the British on suspicion of plotting a war.
Wamsutta — also known as Alexander, as many Wampanoags took English names — died during questioning. That’s when Massasoit’s second son, Metacom — also known as Philip or King Philip — came to power.
The rebellion took place in Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts, claimed the lives of thousands of Native Americans and hundreds of colonists and is considered the bloodiest per-capita in United States history. It ended with King Philip’s death in August 1676, and the banishment of the Natives from their former land.
Among the dozens of British settlements destroyed in the conflict: The Town of Wrentham, which was burned to the ground by the Native Americans just two years after its incorporation.
Despite that tragic ending, the towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk chose to honor the Wampanoag chief by naming the school district they formed in the mid-1960s and calling their teams the Warriors.
As many schools using the Warriors nickname did during that era, the district used fighting “Indian” imagery in its logo.
Three generations of King Philip students have grown up as Warriors and associate the name with a fighting spirit.
Given this long history, it must have been difficult for the district to phase out the Native American imagery on its logo and replacing it with an interlocking “K” and “P” as the school committee chose to do this year.
But it was the right decision.
Native Americans, including the Wampanoags, were peaceful people who saw their land and their way of life taken away. After 50 years of broken promises, they fought back against the English settlers.
It is not surprising that they were warriors.
But the imagery is offensive to today’s Native Americans, and rightfully so. Their ancestors did what any people would do when bullied by oppressors who could not be trusted.
Part of the King Philip district’s mission states that it will foster “a climate of respect.” The school committee’s decision does just that.
By using a new logo, King Philip will teach students values and help them overcome racial bias and stereotypes.
We applaud the decision and encourage two other local districts, Foxboro and Seekonk, whose teams are also known as the Warriors, to do the same.