On Friday, hundreds of young people strode confidently across stages at four different high schools in our area to pick up those leatherette folders containing proof positive of the reward they have worked so hard for over four years.
They will be followed over the next few days by many more at other schools on other stages, as parents and guardians and friends look on with a mixture of pride and anxiety.
There’s pride that their youngsters have endured pandemic lockdowns, remote learning and a return to the classroom that did not always go smoothly.
And there’s anxiety over the kind of world into which these confident young people are heading, one full of international turmoil, economic uncertainty and environmental crises.
For years, those adults have watched these children — and, yes, in their eyes they are still children — grow and learn. ‘But they’re not ready for this,” those grownups may be thinking. “Heck, I’m not ready for this.”
Perhaps not. But don’t try to tell those kids that.
They’ll be striding off that stage, ready to turn those sneakers and sandals into work shoes, military boots or whatever it is the kids are wearing on campus these days.
If they knew what the future held, would they seem quite so unperturbed as they march toward it?
Would any of us? If they knew the challenges, disappointments and heartbreak they are walking towards as they leave those stages would they have started across them in the first place?
Well, we think that even if they did know, they still just might walk that walk anyway.
We’ve watched in the past year as young people, many of the same ones who will be walking across those stages, have stood up in the face of tragedy to take their places at the forefront of a social movement that could well change our national conversation about school violence, guns, race, the pandemic and a host of other topics.
Raised in a country that has been at war for most of their lives — and bearing witness to yet another large-scale war in Europe and all the horrors that brings — scarred by tragedy and shamed by indifference, these children may be more ready to face what’s ahead of them than the more timid generations that have gone before.
As generations of commencement speakers have told us, ad nauseam, a graduation represents both an end and a beginning.
A quick glance through the pages of this newspaper on any given week will give you an idea of some of the extraordinary things our local students have been doing to get to the end of their high school careers.
As to the future, whether they are headed off to college or the military or the workforce, we think they’ll be stepping forward with all the confidence that only youth can bring.
They are on their way.
Let’s make room for them, and wish them luck.