Take alcohol, mix in TikTok and you get the latest drinking trend.
It’s a potentially potent concoction called “Borg,” short for “blackout rage gallon.” That name also gives you an idea of the goal for those following the trend.
UMass Amherst first responders certainly know about this. Last weekend during an unsanctioned pre-St. Patrick’s Day drinking fest called Blarney Blowout, 28 ambulances responded, bringing nearly 50 people to area hospitals. Most were highly intoxicated students who had taken the trend too far, officials said.
What is a Borg? It’s a trend that spread quickly on TikTok where #borg has garnered about 80 million views.
The basic formula consists of a half-filled gallon jug of water, alcohol (often vodka), mixed with electrolytes and caffeinated flavor enhancers. The gallon is then carried by one individual to be consumed during a day of drinking.
Borgs are promoted online as a healthier way to drink. The jugs are not passed around like “party juice,” another drinking trend, and there’s less chance of your drink being spiked. The electrolytes and water help reduce hangovers while caffeine keeps you alert.
Students also like it because campus police won’t stop them like they will if they see an open can of beer. And a Borg can be made to fit the consumer’s taste.
But the goal for many students is to get blackout drunk, and that’s not healthy.
There are Borg recipes that call for a fifth of vodka to be added, the equivalent of nearly 17 shots. Even if mixed with electrolytes and water, that’s a lot of alcohol to be consumed in a week, let alone a day, health experts say.
“As with any other vehicle for consuming alcohol, the risks will primarily depend on how much alcohol a person consumes and how quickly they consume it,” Dr. George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at the National Institutes of Health, told CBS News. “Quite simply, as alcohol consumption goes up, so do the risks of injuries, fights, sexual assaults, emergency department visits, blackouts, car crashes and other harms.”
Adding caffeinated products is also unhealthy because they interfere with the drinker’s ability to recognize how intoxicated they are, increasing the risks of negative outcomes, experts say. There has been a national ban on caffeinated alcohol drinks since 2010 due to the risks.
The problem is greater among young adults because they are unlikely to recognize when they’ve had too much to drink. That’s why early intervention by older adults could be helpful.
Alcohol bans or stern lectures are unlikely to work, experts say, because most young adults are going to drink. The goal is to teach the dangers of binge drinking, the consequences that it can lead to and the smarter choices they can make.
A little alcohol is OK, older adults should say. Blackout rage drunk is not.