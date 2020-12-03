Days after a Black man died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, our leaders on Beacon Hill promised a police reform bill.
Governor Charlie Baker, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo all but vowed after George Floyd’s May 31 death that the package would be approved by the end of the legislative session on July 31.
Typical of Massachusetts politics, that didn’t happen.
But what was even more typical of the way things work on Beacon Hill was what unfolded this week when that police reform bill was finally approved by the Legislature.
Baker, the Senate and the House all offered various pieces of legislation aimed at making sure what happened to Floyd — and what has happened to other minorities across the country — would not take place in the Bay State.
After the House and Senate voted their own versions of the bill, a six-member conference committee was formed to draft a package that would be voted, up or down, by both chambers.
After negotiating for four months, Spilka and DeLeo announced on Monday that a compromise had been reached.
And, as so often happens in the Legislature, Spilka and DeLeo called for a vote the very next day.
That left rank-and-file members, police unions, civil libertarians, civil rights leaders and the general public almost no time to review and digest the bill — one of the state’s most significant reforms in years.
The rush job is the latest slap in the face to voters who elect lawmakers to represent their interests, not rubber stamp the wishes of the Legislature’s leadership.
But that’s how things operate on Beacon Hill, where one party controls the strings.
What’s just as troubling is that negotiations for the police reform package were done in secret.
In most states, legislative committees must allow the public in the meeting room while conducting the public’s business. That would only make sense.
Not in Massachusetts, one of the least transparent states in the nation.
The Legislature and its various committees are exempt from the Open Meeting Law, the rules that require local city councils, school committees and select boards to meet in public, keep minutes and make those minutes and nearly all government documents available to the public.
In other words, in Massachusetts a local zoning board meeting on a request to erect a fence has to be done in public, but a bill that aims to end police abuse while protecting officers’ jobs and reputations does not.
The first step in solving this would be to force all branches of the state government to be subject to the rules that govern municipalities. But there is virtually no chance that the Legislature, as it is now constituted, would approve that move.
Here’s a proposal for open-government groups to consider: Put a referendum question on an upcoming state ballot removing the Legislature’s exemption from the Open Meeting Law.
Voters acted on two proposals in last month’s election that would have far less impact than this simple act of transparency. Having our lawmakers adhere to the Open Meeting Law could very well end business-as-usual on Beacon Hill.
That may not be what legislative leaders want, but it’s what the public deserves.
This is, after all, the public’s business and it should — no, it must — be done in public.
