Nervous? Anxious? Worried?
We all are.
But humans have proven incredibly resilient over the ages.
Even though the coronavirus pandemic seems overwhelming right now and has drastically changed all our lives, at least temporarily, here are six positive outcomes, both big and small, that we hope will come out of this public health crisis.
People will wash their hands regularly
Before COVID-19 struck, washing hands might have been something we did quickly after using the bathroom. Now, we wash our hands many, many times a day — with soap, for the full 20 seconds. It’s a great habit. And if you don’t want to sing “Happy Birthday” to yourself twice to accomplish this necessary task in the required time, the choruses to “Come On, Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners and “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” by Aretha Franklin work.
People will call in sick when they are sick
Like hand washing, health experts for years have been telling people they are doing more harm than good — for themselves and their co-workers — by showing up to work when they’ve come down with an illness. Most of us have sick days; use them. And employers who don’t provide sufficient sick days should learn that those cheap tactics are counterproductive.
Families will have meals together
We really have no choice now. We have to stay in, we have to have meals together. Let’s hope the habit lingers. And that means real family time, with conversation and absolutely no phones. Place a basket on the kitchen counter and make sure everyone’s device is in it or no one eats.
People will save
Financial experts have preached for years that we spend too much and save too little. Nearly one in four workers puts aside no savings each month. And nearly 1 in 10 workers making $100,000-plus a year lives paycheck to paycheck. This pandemic should teach us that spending all we make each week is a bad strategy. For too many Americans, there is no choice: They simply don’t earn enough to save. That’s a growing problem that will not be changed easily — but it should be pursued.
We’ve learned some lessons
Government at all levels, it seems, was not prepared for a pandemic. Neither was the public or businesses. Now, we know what a pandemic looks likes — and nobody wants it to happen again. Scientific research is likely to accelerate to provide better treatment and a vaccine for the virus. Hospitals, including our own Sturdy Memorial, no doubt had a battle plan stashed in a drawer. Those plans have been put to the test and now can be improved if — or is it when — we are threatened again.
Social distancing is a necessary evil
Let’s face it, social distancing may be necessary but it’s not how any of us wants to spend the rest of our lives. It’s terrible not being able to see loves one — this is especially true of grandparents and grandchildren — and having to live in fear of strangers. We all can’t wait for the day when we see a friend or loved one again for the first time in weeks or months — and give them a hug.
Pollution has decreased
Scientists say the pollution that has left many of the world’s biggest cities choking, has almost disappeared. Waterways are cleaner, too. This, of course, is a result of a stopped economy worldwide, but at least it has given Mother Earth -- and us and wildlife -- a breather. And maybe when all is back to normal, we’ll think harder about how we can try to keep it that way.
Though we’re apart, our communities are stronger
From clapping and cheering on the heroes on the front lines — the doctors, nurses, EMTs, grocery store workers and delivery people — it seems people everywhere are thinking of ways to gather — albeit at a distance — to show their support as well as thinking of innovative ways to help us all get through this together.
In the meantime, let’s keep six feet apart, wash our hands — and stay well.
