“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
— George Santayana
The past — the bloody, viscous, nightmarish past — seems to to be repeating itself right in front of us today, on our televisions, computer monitors and smart phone screens.
In the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for those who lived through the Cold War, there are the eerie echoes of growing up with the fear of nuclear holocaust.
For those a bit older there are the haunting images of Soviet tanks crushing the flowering of freedom in Budapest and Prague.
And for those even older, there are those black and white photos and newsreels of cities being leveled and civilian populations being bombed out of existence.
It’s often noted that the today’s generation of young people has never known a time when their country has been at peace.
And they’ve seen bitter conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan play out on cable news and the internet.
But they’ve also been insulated from much of the true horror of modern war — until now.
History is being made before their eyes today as one nation seeks to crush a smaller, weaker neighbor in full view of the whole world.
In today’s front page story, staff writers George W. Rhodes and David Linton explore how high school history teachers are trying to help today’s generation of students understand what is happening and how it relates to the past and what it will mean for the future — their future.
As one history teacher told the reporters, educators have a curriculum planned out for the school year, but the war was discussed in different classes.
“I think it’s important that we should know what’s going on in the world,” she told The Sun Chronicle.
Students are learning how the Great Powers of the past stumbled into World War I, and how the events from 1914 to 1918 led to the even greater bloodletting of World War II, which led, in turn, to the superpower conflicts of the postwar era.
The war is also creeping into economics classes as students discuss its impact on the price of gas and other commodities. Classes that address media and biases can help youngsters sort fact from fiction.
Even old-fashioned geography studies are getting a new look as the impact of land and fields and mines on the course of events takes shape.
It’s good and proper that schools are doing this. Knowledge and understanding are powerful antidotes to fear.
But can we really learn the lessons of history well enough so that we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past? History, if you’ll pardon the expression, would seem to argue against it.
But that doesn’t mean that we should not try.
Otherwise, we will have to accept as fact another famous quote from George Santayana: “Only the dead have seen the end of war.”