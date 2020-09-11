It’s been 19 years, so long that most college-age students have no memories of it.
But Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that will be — and should be — remembered by all Americans.
Until the coronavirus pandemic struck this spring, it was certainly the pivotal event of the 21st century, a day that altered the way we thought and lived for decades to come.
Here’s a little reminder of what took place in what started as a beautiful, late summer Tuesday 19 years ago Friday:
7:59 a.m.
American Airlines Flight 11 takes off from Boston’s Logan Airport. The Boeing 767 is headed toward Los Angeles with 92 people on board: 11 crew members, 76 passengers and five hijackers.
8:15 a.m.
United Airlines Flight 175 takes off for Los Angeles, also from Logan. The Boeing 767 has 64 people on board, including nine crew members, 51 passengers and five hijackers. Among the passengers is 25-year-old Lynn Goodchild of Attleboro, who was traveling to Maui with fiancé, Shawn Nassaney of Pawtucket.
8:20 a.m.
American Airlines Flight 77 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport for Los Angeles. The Boeing 757 carries 65 people: six crew members, 53 passengers and five hijackers.
8:42 a.m.
United Airlines Flight 93 takes off from Newark International Airport for San Francisco. The Boeing 757 has 44 people on board, including seven crew members, 33 passengers and five hijackers.
8:46 a.m.
American Airlines Flight 11 strikes the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center traveling at hundreds of miles per hour and carrying around 10,000 gallons of jet fuel. The flight crashes into floors 93-99 and severs all three emergency stairwells, trapping hundreds of people above the 91st floor. Among those on the 99th floor is 42-year-old Michael McGinty of Foxboro, in New York on business.
9:03 a.m.
United Flight 175 strikes the South Tower on floors 77-85. Two of the three emergency stairwells are rendered impassible and most elevator cables in the area are severed by the crash, trapping many on the floors above. Among the many in the tower was former North Attleboro resident Susan Blair who worked on the 92nd floor as a team leader for Aon Insurance.
9:37 a.m.
American Airlines Flight 77 crashes into the western face of the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
9:59 a.m.
After burning for 56 minutes, the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapses in a shocking 10 seconds. More than 800 civilians and first responders are killed.
10:03 a.m. (approximately)
Heroic crew members and passengers of United Flight 93 storm the cockpit, forcing the hijackers to crash the plane in a field near Shanksville, Pa., just 20 minutes’ flying time from Washington, D.C. The plane was likely headed for the Capitol or the White House.
10:28 a.m.
After burning for 102 minutes, the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapses. More than 1,600 civilians and first responders are killed.
The nation united like it has no time since the attack on Pearl Harbor 60 years earlier. The American people learned to cope with far greater security measures, particularly when it came to traveling. And the government ramped up its vigilance against terrorists groups.
The threat has not gone away. But it does not hover over us, like a plane buzzing low in the sky, like it did 19 years ago.
We believe the lessons of 9/11 could be helpful in moving past the present crisis we face.
Although there were warnings that a pandemic could strike, neither the government nor the American people took the threat seriously until it actually happened — just like the terrorist attacks in 2001.
Heightened vigilance by all levels of government and, especially by ordinary citizens, can help ease the threat. That means wearing a mask, washing our hands, keeping our distance.
Unity will be far greater to achieve, as America is even more divided than it was after the bitter 2000 election.
The key issue we must agree on is that COVID-19 is a real threat. We don’t see a need to shut down commerce and quarantine the public again.
But the United States and its citizens must agree that everyone needs to be vigilant. That means extra precautions for the government, particularly when it comes to schools.
And everyone needs to pitch in by wearing a mask, washing our hands and keeping our distance.
Please remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001. And please remember the lessons 9/11 taught us.
