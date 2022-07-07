Sunny, dry weather is great for outdoor work and fun.
It’s not so good for nature.
The Massachusetts Drought Monitor says that the amount of the state now in a moderate drought tripled last week from 25% to 75%. Bristol and Norfolk are two of the counties hit hardest by the lack of rain.
In April, May and June combined, Massachusetts received only about six inches of rain, 42% less than the 10.25 inches that would normally fall during those months, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
This means that brush fires will increase, trees, landscaping and fish are stressed and that people need to cut back on water consumption, the weather service said.
Local communities have responded by imposing water restrictions. We urge you to visit your city or town’s website and follow the limitations placed on water use.
And we also urge you reduce your water consumption by following these tips from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. All these tips cost nothing and don’t involve installation of water-conserving appliances:
Avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily. Dispose of tissues, insects, and other similar waste in the trash rather than the toilet.
Take short showers instead of baths.
Avoid letting the water run while brushing your teeth, washing your face or shaving.
Never pour water down the drain when there may be another use for it. For example, use it to water your indoor plants or garden.
Install a toilet displacement device, such as a one-gallon plastic jug of water, to cut down on the amount of water needed to flush. (Do not use a brick; it may dissolve and loose pieces may cause damage to the internal parts). Be sure installation does not interfere with the operating parts.
Start a compost pile as an alternate method of disposing of food waste or simply dispose of food in the garbage. (Kitchen sink disposals require a lot of water to operate properly).
Raise your lawn mower blade to at least three inches or to its highest level. A higher cut encourages grass roots to grow deeper, shades the root system and holds soil moisture.
A heavy rain eliminates the need for watering for up to two weeks. Most of the year, lawns only need one inch of water per week. If your lawn does require watering, do so early in the morning or later in the evening, when temperatures are cooler.
Long-range forecasts do not call for heavy rains soon. Conserving water now may be helpful if the drought grows more severe.
That way, you will still be able to enjoy the outdoors.