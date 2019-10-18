The fact that hundreds of people turn out every fall for the area’s annual CROP Hunger Walk is pretty wonderful.
The fact that they feel the need to do so is not.
Almost 16 million children in the United States lived in food-insecure households, according to relatively recent statistics compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Nationwide, about 21 million children take part in free or reduced lunch programs.
According to anti-hunger activists, the states with the highest rate of children who live with what the government calls “food insecurity” include North Dakota, Minnesota, Virginia, New Hampshire and, yes, Massachusetts.
It’s not a problem of supply. America produces enough food to feed itself and much of the world. It’s a problem of access, whether because of poverty, homelessness or some other temporary or long-term crisis. It’s a problem for public policy to address. But it’s also a problem that can be tackled locally and immediately.
Each year for more than 30 years, the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative has joined communities across the United States to help end hunger one step at a time, both locally and around the world.
In this area, the CROP Hunger Walk supports the efforts of the Food n’ Friends Kitchens of the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative to eradicate hunger in the community. The walk also supports the international relief and development work of Church World Service, which includes relief for those impacted by devastating natural disasters.
CROP Hunger Walks are “viewed by many as the granddaddy of charity walks,” according to the Los Angeles Times. CROP began in the 1940s as the Christian Rural Overseas Program, an effort to fight hunger in war-ravaged Europe.
It was just 50 years ago, in 1969, a thousand people in Bismarck, N.D., walked in what may have been the start of the hunger walks related to CROP — and raised $25,000 to help stop hunger. York County, Pa., may have been the first walk officially called the CROP Walk for the Hungry — and that event has been continuous since 1970. Several other CROP Hunger Walks occurred soon thereafter, and before long there were hundreds of Walks each year in communities nationwide, according to the campaign’s organizers.
Currently, well over 1,600 communities around the country join in more than 800 CROP Hunger Walks each year. More than five million CROP Hunger Walkers have participated in more than 36,000 CROP Hunger Walks in the last two decades alone.
This year’s Attleboro Area CROP Hunger Walk will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. with a route of 3 miles from LaSalette Shrine to downtown Attleboro and back.
Registration will be at 12:30 p.m. in the LaSalette cafeteria and refreshments will be served there following the walk.
Walkers are encouraged, however, to register online at www.crophungerwalk.org./attleboroma.
It’s a program worthy of your support and Sunday should be a good day. It will be an even better day when walks like this are no longer needed.
