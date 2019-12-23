When a snowstorm hits, we as citizens don’t expect much.
We just demand bare pavement the minute the last snowflake falls and we don’t want to be disturbed by the effort it takes to get there.
Now is that so hard?
Well, yes, at least according to the folks whose job it is to clear those streets. We think local officials should listen to them.
For many years, the city of Attleboro has maintained a blanket winter parking ban, although around here, the definition of “winter” can be flexible.
From Dec. 1 through March 31, Attleboro bans on-street parking within city limits. Violators are subject to a fine of $10.
But now there’s a move among some city councilors to change that rule. Several members of the council maintain there’s no reason for a total four-month ban on parking, even at times when no storms threaten. For densely populated neighborhoods — such as the city’s East Side where there are many multi-family homes and little space for off-street parking — finding a place to put a vehicle for a third of the year is a considerable burden.
Many communities in the region issue temporary parking bans during snow emergencies — alerting citizens via radio, TV, the internet, reverse 911 calls and social media — the councilors maintain, and it’s time Attleboro looked into a similar system, they say.
This isn’t the first time the parking ban has faced a review. In 1999, the council actually rescinded the parking ban on a 6-4 vote. The mayor at the time, the late Judy Robbins, vetoed the measure and there were not enough votes on the council to overturn that decision.
In 2007 another effort to have the ban removed ended in failure as well.
According to city Public Works Superintendent Mike Tyler, there are about 100 reasons for keeping the ban in place. He recently told members of a council committee that plow drivers – even with the ban in place — typically find at least 100 vehicles parked on city streets while doing their jobs. Someone is always caught unaware, especially when the weather is unpredictable. Tyler’s concern is if the ban is lifted that number would likely increase. “We don’t want to inconvenience any residents, but I think we’d be a little shortsighted if we took that ban out,” Tyler told the panel last week.
Councilors want to establish a committee to study the parking ban issue and that’s not only their right but their responsibility in reacting to the complaint of constituents.
But when they do look at the matter, they should give substantial weight to the concerns of those whose job it is to maintain public safety — and to move that snow.
