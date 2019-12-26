This week, Jewish people around the world celebrate Hanukkah, the festival of lights that commemorates an historic victory over an attempt to suppress their faith.
We wish we could say that such attempts are only matters of history, but today Jews face a renewed threat of anti-Semitism that is growing around the world and even in the United States.
One doesn’t have to look far to see examples — in fact, we only have to look next door.
At Wheaton College in Norton, which prides itself on its inclusive culture, a swastika and derogatory comments against women were drawn on a white board in a common area at a residence hall in October.
That was followed in early November by a swastika drawn on the dorm room door of a Jewish student.
The most recent incident occurred on the night of Dec. 2 with another swastika drawn on a snow-covered sign in area of campus known as The Dimple.
It would be easy to dismiss any of these incidents as college pranks, attention-seeking vandalism by immature minds.
But they are part of an all-too familiar and increasingly disturbing pattern.
In May, state authorities reported arson fires at a Needham Jewish community center and at a rabbi’s home in Arlington.
Just over a year ago, a gunman massacred 11 people who had gathered to worship in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue. The gunman, authorities say, was an avowed anti-Semite and white supremacist who trafficked in outrageous conspiracies about Jews.
Earlier this month, a man and woman opened fire on a kosher market in Jersey City, N.J., after murdering a police officer. The pair, who died in a subsequent shootout with police, were reportedly members of a fringe religious group that espouses hatred of Jews.
In Europe, 75 years after liberating Allied soldiers ended the Holocaust, anti-Semitism is on the rise again on both the left and the right. On the left, support for the rights of Palestinian Arabs has been allowed to morph into familiar stereotypes of Jewish conspiracies. On the right, a renewed hyper-nationalism seeks to portray Jews as eternal outsiders.
No people should have to endure such an existential threat for being who they are or worshiping as they choose.
In the story of Hanukkah, the courage of the Jews defending their faith is rewarded with a miraculous gift of light-giving oil that allowed the rededication of the temple.
In this season when so many celebrate the return of light to the world, we need that light to shine against hatred and prejudice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.