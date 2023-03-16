It might not have seemed like it when rain and snow pelted the area and the wind howled, but this is Sunshine Week.
The event is significant for news organizations — and for the public.
In the United States, laws requiring governments to hold public meetings and to make records available exist both for the federal government and states. These requirements are known as the Freedom of Information Act or, in some places, as the Sunshine Law — so named for shedding light on government deliberations and operations.
Sunshine Week is an annual observance of the importance of public access to government information, held to coincide with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, father of the U.S. Constitution and the driving force behind the Bill of Rights.
An initial Sunshine Sunday was organized by Florida newspapers in 2002 and adopted as a full week in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors. That organization, now known as the News Leaders Association, continues to promote Sunshine Week in collaboration with the Society of Professional Journalists.
Public access to government information can be an important means for the people to hold their elected representatives accountable.
A local example took place in the past year when The Sun Chronicle used the Massachusetts version of the Freedom of Information Act — known as FOIA — to obtain public records explaining why Mansfield taxpayers were paying for two police chiefs — one who was suspended and an interim.
Mansfield officials argued that the issue was a personnel matter and should remain confidential.
The Supervisor of Records for the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office, however, thought otherwise and ruled that the public was entitled to the records.
As we have said several times, our state government is an example of how democracy fades when the public cannot get access to government information.
Massachusetts is the only state that exempts its legislative and judicial branches from the public records law and one of only two states that exempts its executive. While municipal officials must meet publicly and provide access to most records and correspondence, the Legislature does not.
This leads to the backroom meetings and horse trading that have become standard operating procedure on Beacon Hill.
If your representatives are not in the Democratic leadership, you will have no say.
It’s an embarrassment to Massachusetts.
During Sunshine Week, we’d also like to salute two champions of public access. We recently praised State Auditor Diana DiZiglio, who says she will audit the Legislature to shine a light on the workings of Massachusetts lawmakers.
And the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance would normally not praise state Sen. Becca Rausch, a progressive Democrat from Needham who represents the northern end of The Sun Chronicle area. But she was among six state senators the group praised for standing up to Senate President Karen Spilka and voting against a proposal to limit the Senate presidency to eight years.
“While the state Senate as a whole may have taken a giant step away from transparency and good governance, it is worth noting that these six state senators stood up for what was right and tried to protect accountability in the Legislature,” Paul Craney, a spokesman for the alliance, said.
We agree. Both DiZiglio and Rausch deserve a tip of the cap on Sunshine Week.