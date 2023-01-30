Postpartum depression has been dismissed for decades.
How can you possibly be sad, people may ask a new mom. You’ve just given birth to a beautiful child. This is what you wanted. Cherish your child and these glorious days.
But the case of Lindsay Clancy — the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children then leaping from a window in an apparent suicide attempt — shows postpartum depression is very real and must be treated.
Nearly 1 in 5 of the 3 million women who give birth in the United States each year will experience postpartum depression or other pregnancy-related mood disorders.
Postpartum depression can have an adverse effect on the well-being of both the mother and child, yet 20 percent of women keep quiet about their symptoms and don’t seek out treatment. A stigma remains.
But it is a treatable disorder that can be managed effectively. Here are some tips for mothers and their families:
Recognize the signs
Most new moms will experience the “baby blues” in the first few weeks after giving birth. If these start to interfere with the mother’s ability to care for her child or herself, it may be a sign of something more serious. Signs could include extreme fear or guilt, loss of sleep or appetite and a feeling of being disconnected from the child.
See your pediatrician
Pediatricians are trained to recognize the signs of postpartum depression, and the American Academy of Pediatricians recommends a routine screening for the disorder within the first six months after childbirth. Unfortunately, less than half of American mothers are actually screened, and the percentage is far lower among women of color.
Hire a doula
Postpartum doulas are trained to provide emotional and physical support to families following the birth of a child. They teach moms how to care for and bond with the baby, how to execute the household responsibilities that come with motherhood, and they provide rest for parents. The downside is services range from $30 to $60 an hour and are generally not covered under health insurance plans.
A recent New York Times story highlighted a program in St. Louis that is being funded by the federal government to make the hiring a doula less expensive for those who can’t afford such a service. It is, the story said, “part of a movement fighting a growing maternal mortality health crisis among Black women, who suffer and die at a higher rate — as a result of substandard maternal care and racial biases — than their white counterparts.”
Be supportive
Fathers or partners are key to providing help to moms struggling with postpartum depression. They must recognize that the disorder is mostly biological and very real. Dismissing it as a sign of weakness will only make the situation worse.
Get help
Lindsay Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis, according to experts, the rarest of cases.
Any mother thinking about harming herself or her baby should put the child down in their crib immediately and call a trusted family member, friend or one of the following helplines: 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433); 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255); or 1-800-PPD-MOMS (1-800-773-6667).
What happened in Duxbury last week is horrific, but we hope it casts a spotlight on postpartum depression and removes the stigma of the condition.
Our advice to new moms is do not struggle with postnatal depression alone. It is not your fault that you are depressed and being depressed does not make you a bad parent.
In fact, getting help will help make you a good mom.