Short-sightedness. That’s the only way to describe it.
In a 6-5 vote this week, the Attleboro City Council, for the second time, voted down a proposal by Mayor Paul Heroux to ban the ubiquitous nip bottle from being sold within city limits.
The ban would have made the streets, parks, woods, fields and waterways of our city cleaner (and may have even lessened drunken driving), but six members of the council — Jay DiLisio, Peter Blais, Michael Angelo, Sara Lynn Reynolds, Kelly Bennett and Richard Conti — chose to reject it nonetheless.
And their reasoning was made very clear: Profits matter more than the environment.
The ban, they argue, would hurt liquor stores financially.
“It’s irresponsible and it’s not fair,” DiLisio, the council president, said of the proposal.
His choice of words — “irresponsible” and “not fair” — are apropos, however. Because we find it irresponsible and unfair how, in a effort to maximize profits, the liquor industry not only developed the nip bottle ages ago (and then changed them over from glass to plastic), but has allowed the cancer of nip bottle trash to grow to where it is today, all the while balking over the years at any efforts to rein it in.
Remember this was the same industry that fought the bottle bill back in the 1980s.
Sure, local liquor stores made somewhat of an effort to address the problem when Heroux first suggested banning the nips in 2021. They held a cleanup or two, put signs up in their stores urging customers to dispose of the empty nips properly and even put out nip collection buckets. But those measures have hardly put a dent in the situation. All you have to do is take a walk down any city street to see otherwise.
And the problem with plastic nips goes well beyond Attleboro.
Besides trashing the city’s roadways and wilds, untold numbers of nips end up in our waterways and, eventually, the ocean. The threat plastics — brought to us by nips and an untold number of other things — have on our oceans is monumental. And it’s not only to wildlife but to we humans as well.
It is common now to catch fish with small traces of plastic found in their stomachs. The toxins of those plastics can be found in their bloodstream and even in the flesh we eat.
Elected officials are always eager to talk about our future and what they are doing to improve it — how we have to do better for the next generation; how we have to think of the children; how we should be striving to leave them a better world than the one we grew up in.
But, as proven with these six city councilors, such platitudes are only words.
In the end, profits clearly matter most.