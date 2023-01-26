Massachusetts voters first approved the legalization of marijuana in November 2016.
It took two years, until November 2018, before the first recreational cannabis store opened in the state, in Northampton and Leicester.
As the industry evolves, it will probably be a few more years for the state to refine the rules.
With that in mind, state lawmakers in recent weeks have filed dozens of bills to address some of the concerns with the massive change brought by legalized pot.
Two stand out to us, and we urge the Legislature and Gov. Maura Healey to approve both.
The first would bar most employers from firing or declining to hire workers based on failed blood or urine tests for THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The legislation would grant exceptions to employers for workers who drive or operate dangerous machinery, a valid concession to objections raised by industry groups.
Without this bill, an employer could fire a worker on Monday for legally smoking a joint or consuming an edible on Friday night.
That’s a flashback to the days when marijuana was considered a “gateway drug” that would lead to addiction to more potent chemicals. Voters put that idea to rest in 2016.
The second would fast-track the process for expunging old marijuana arrests from criminal records, making it easier for former defendants to find a job or housing. A 2018 law allowed some people convicted of cannabis possession to have those offenses wiped away, but only a fraction have been cleared due to the lengthy application process.
The bill would direct probation officials to immediately grant eligible requests. This appears to be a sensible solution to a hurdle that is holding back the futures of many worthy job and housing candidates.
Another solution would be for Healey to follow a request President Joe Biden made to all governors: Unilaterally pardon those with prior pot offenses. Healey is looking into that possibility, The Boston Globe reported.
As we have said before, marijuana was bought, sold and consumed in every local community every day for decades. Voters made the right decision in 2016 by regulating the product and allowing entrepreneurs and taxpayers to benefit from the sale and distribution of cannabis products instead of the black market.
These two bills will take marijuana out of the past and align it with the wishes of Massachusetts voters. We urge their approval in 2023.