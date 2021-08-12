Here’s a reminder that you can buy a number of goods and appliances in Massachusetts this weekend and not pay any sales tax.
We urge you to take advantage of the annual tax-free weekend and shop for what you need, especially at locally-owned stores hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Your purchase may be what they need to get them through what has been an extremely difficult year and a half.
We also urge Gov. Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Legislature to re-examine the state’s 6.25% percent levy.
A sales tax is, in general, considered a repressive form of taxation as they take a bigger share of lower-income residents’ money. To make matters worse, Massachusetts has gone to the sales tax whenever the state needs a large infusion of revenue.
Massachusetts first imposed a sales tax 55 years ago, on April 1, 1966 — April Fool’s Day. Then-govenor John Volpe, a Republican, sought the 3% tax to provide state aid to cities and towns and ease property taxes. Forty other states had already imposed a sales tax before Massachusetts.
When Michael Dukakis was elected governor in the mid-1970s, state government was facing a huge deficit while the nation battled a recession that included inflation and double-digit unemployment rates. Dukakis, the 1988 Democratic nominee for president, pushed through an increase in the sales tax to 5%.
When the Great Recession struck in 2008 and 2009, then Gov. Deval Patrick, a Democrat, and the Legislature upped the sales tax by 25% to 6.25%, where it remains today.
Beacon Hill has for years pushed the sales-tax holidays as a way of providing tax relief for consumers and economic stimulus for businesses. The holidays are so popular that an annual weekend is now prescribed in law; the Legislature each year just chooses the days.
But tax policy experts criticize the tax-free weekends as a political gimmick which provide very little relief. If policymakers want to save money for consumers, they should work to reduce the sales tax rate year-round, the experts say.
And Massachusetts appears to be in a prime position to provide tax relief. Revenues to the state continue to rebound after the pandemic, according to a new state report.
The state collected more than $2.25 billion in taxes in July — about $100 million or 5.1% more than its receipts in July 2020, according to a Department of Revenue monthly report. Income tax collections totaled $1.16 billion or 2.2% more than was collected last year, the agency reported.
That doesn’t include $5.3 billion in federal pandemic relief the state has received and which Baker and legislative leaders are discussing how to spend.
Baker kicked off a healthy discussion on sales tax recently when he proposed a two-month lifting of the levy, an idea that was quickly shot down by the Democratic-controlled Legislature. A general reduction in the sales tax would be especially helpful for low- and middle-income families and should be considered by state policy-makers.
Meanwhile, the tax-free weekend is Aug. 14 and 15, and shoppers might as well take advantage of it. Here are three things to keep in mind:
Anything costing more than $2,500 is still taxed.
Food purchased at a supermarket and clothing are never taxed. This weekend, restaurant food, alcohol, marijuana, vehicles, boats and gas are still taxed.
You can exchange something purchased this weekend and you will not be taxed retroactively.
Retailers are hoping for a second Black Friday shopping weekend.
“Shop like jobs depend on it because, frankly, they do,” said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.