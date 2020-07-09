The gyms are now open, allowing us to shed some of that weight we may have put on during the four-month lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic.
Plainridge Park Casino was back in business Wednesday. Showcase Cinemas in North Attleboro will reopen its doors soon.
We’re able to go out to eat at our favorite restaurant — both inside and outside.
While much of the rest of the country has seen recent spikes, often to levels much higher than we saw in early spring, positive cases of COVID-19 continue to fall in Massachusetts. In the Attleboro area, only a few positive tests have been reported and there have not been any deaths for weeks.
Massachusetts has defeated the coronavirus. We’re back to normal.
Uh, no.
Although the state this week moved into Phase 3 of its four-phase reopening plan, Massachusetts is far from out of the woods when it comes to this life-threatening disease.
All we need to do is look south and west.
As of this week, at least 21 states have reversed or paused reopening plans, often because governors were too quick to pull the trigger on ending the restrictions that have locked down the nation since March.
Governor Charlie Baker has taken a more cautious approach. It appears to be paying off, but only if Bay Staters don’t let down their guard and go back to living their lives as they did before the shutdown.
We have come a long way since March. We can get a haircut and a pedicure. We may not be able to sit at the bar, but we are not stuck at home each night.
It’s good that we are able to enjoy some forms of entertainment and relaxation. But they could easily go away if we are not vigilant against this virulent virus.
Even with restrictions relaxed, it’s important to follow the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They are the path to a more normal life:
Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Put distance between yourself and other people, at least six feet.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If no tissue is available, it’s better to cough or sneeze into your sleeve than in your hands.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.
And this is most important: Wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people outside of your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. As the CDC says, masks help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.