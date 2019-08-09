No one is above the law.
We hear that refrain again and again, especially when the topic at hand is dealing with the current president of the United States.
But here in Massachusetts, where most state lawmakers are, rightly so, unstintingly critical of the Trump administration, it seems one group in particular does feel the law does not apply to them: Those very same lawmakers.
Massachusetts is the only state in the country that makes its Legislature, the governor’s office and judiciary exempt from public records law.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo, of course, argues that lawmakers do indeed follow the law.
But remember, this is a law written for them, by them.
Local municipalities have to toe the line on public records law, but once at the state level, all bets are off.
The issue came up recently, again, after The Boston Herald learned — through the state comptroller’s office — that lawmakers racked up a $4,745 bill on an order of Chinese takeout food from the Hong Kong Dragon while working late into the night on the state budget last month.
The bill, because it falls under the state comptroller’s office, is public record. But who approved it is not.
DeLeo defended the $4,745 bill — which taxpayers will foot.
“At some point, you know, people have to eat,” he told Boston Herald reporters Lisa Kashinsky and Joe Dwinell. “It makes life easier in terms of trying to get things done. There’s no need to break for a longer period of time.”
But DeLeo is not the only one to defend the public records law exemption.
His deafness on the issue trickles down to some of our very own state representatives.
Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, claims lawmakers have to be exempt because they are told “highly personal” things by constituents who seek their help with problems.
“If our emails were of public record, many constituents might not seek our assistance with their issues,” the Republican lawmaker told Sun Chronicle reporter Jim Hand.
But Howitt fails to address the fact that all town and city officials — city councilors and mayors, for example — do have to turn over their office emails if requested.
Are their constituents’ private issues somehow less worthy?
Another local lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Jim Hawkins of Attleboro, said he did not know enough about the subject to weigh in on the matter.
Hawkins, meanwhile, has co-signed a bill to study what could be done about the decline of local journalism in the state.
If Hawkins truly cared about local journalism — a profession that has been hit hard economically, with cutbacks in the number of reporters and editors working not only in Massachusetts, but nationwide — he could start by helping make the job of journalists statewide a bit easier, including making the Legislature and the governor’s office more transparent.
