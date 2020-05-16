They were ordinary people doing the most common things in the world.
Preparing a church for a Sunday service.
Opening a business and building a list of clients.
Rehearsing a school play with their best friends.
And then, like the slamming of a door, it all ended.
In March of this year we all experienced something none of us expected or even thought was possible in 21st century America.
Epidemics and quarantines were things that happened in history books — or zombie movies we watched and either cringed or snickered at on late night TV.
Now normal life came to a halt — not, as with 9/11 or Pearl Harbor or the Wall Street Crash because of an outside agency — because we decided it would.
Through our elected officials, we slammed the brakes on a vibrant cultural scene, booming economy and busy political season because we otherwise were going to smash into a looming brick wall.
There is little doubt that the shutdown of our various business and cultural institutions and the various stay-at-home orders were the right things to do at the time.
We cannot say for certain how many people did not contract the novel coronavirus or spread it to others. But the experiences of other places — those that acted more rapidly and those that lagged behind — would seem to prove that what our local officials did saved lives and mitigated suffering.
That does not mean that action did not come at a cost.
We think of the young athletes who lost their final chance to celebrate with teammates on the basketball court or on the baseball diamond.
We think of the high school seniors denied that opportunity to walk across a stage and receive a diploma to the applause and cheers of family and friends. We think of those who have lost a chance to mourn or rejoice as families.
People have lost jobs, income, seen their business or whole industries put on pause or even go under without knowing if or whether they will ever return.
To such people — to anyone living through this — reassurances that this too shall pass can seem hollow, like the new greeting of choice we see in all those spam emails: “Hope this finds you well.” Want to bet?
On today’s front page and inside pages we look at the myriad lives the coronavirus pandemic has touched. We hope you will take a look and know that none of us are alone in this crisis.
And that, one day, we will get back to our churches, jobs and schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.