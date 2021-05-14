It was a warm late spring night nearly 10 years ago when a commotion struck a heavily residential neighborhood off Lamb Street in Attleboro.
Police cruisers and armed officers swarmed the streets. Curious neighbors piled out of their homes with flashlights. Reporters showed up at the scene.
It wasn’t a criminal suspect they were seeking.
It was a black bear.
Massive mammals are not often seen in these parts, especially in densely-populated neighborhoods like Lamb Street. But the recent sightings of a black bear in Attleboro, Norton and Plainville remind us that the fearsome-looking creatures will likely become much more common in the future. Wildlife experts say bears often spotted in western and central Massachusetts but have been seen more frequently in this part of the state. Besides the local communities, bears have been spotted recently in towns to the north, including Ashland, Framingham, Norwood and Westwood.
Bears usually wander across wide areas looking for food and a mate. The bear spotted in all three towns is believed to be the same animal, the experts say.
If someone comes across a bear, they should not run but they also should not try to interact with them.
“Allow the bears to do their bear thing,” said Lew Stevens, director of Attleboro’s Capron Park Zoo. “… It’s important to let them have their space.”
“Bears are not aggressive,” said Ben Kilham, founder and president of the Kilham Bear Center in Lynne, N.H. “They are more afraid of people.”
While bears are unlikely to attack, people should not try to attract them and they should definitely not leave food out for them. Bears have a keener sense of smell than bloodhounds and will be drawn to any possibility of food left outdoors. To avoid that possibility, here is what you should do to keep bears off your property:
Bird feeders: Regularly clean up debris beneath bird feeders. Put away your bird feeders in early spring and don’t put them back up until mid-November. Bring hummingbird feeders in at night.
Pet food: Feed pets indoors when possible, and store pet food indoors. If you feed animals outdoors, bring food dishes in at night.
Garbage: Put garbage out shortly before pickup time. Store garbage in a bear-resistant trash container or inside a storage area. Double-bag to reduce odors and place bags inside the container. Regularly clean and deodorize cans with bleach.
Grills: When cooking meat on the outdoor grill, don’t leave your food unattended. Thoroughly clean your grill after use, including the grease can and drip tray. Clean up spills on your deck or patio. Store the grill in a garage or shed when not in use.
Compost: Don’t add pungent items such as meat, melon rinds or sweet-smelling foods to your compost pile. Regularly turn the pile and add lime to reduce odors.
Fruit trees and berry bushes: Harvest fruit from fruit trees and berry bushes as soon as it’s ripe. Pick up fallen produce frequently; rethink planting more fruit trees or berry bushes.
Beehives: Protect beehives with electric fencing.
Other: Even non-food items can attract bears. Take scented items, such as suntan lotion, insect repellent, soap or candles indoors when not in use.
As for that bear on Lamb Street, police, acting on the advice of wildlife experts, simply gave the animal the time and space he needed to scamper away, not to be seen again.
