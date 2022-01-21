Last June, the Attleboro City Council nixed a proposal by Mayor Paul Heroux to ban single-use plastic bottles, including the ubiquitous tiny liquor bottle known as the nip.
To give the council credit, some members did say the measure would be considered again if the state fails to impose a deposit on the bottles — something many feel would take care of the trash caused by discarded nips.
Council President Mark Cooper also said the proposal to ban nips would be reconsidered depending in part on what local liquor store owners do to lessen the nip trash problem.
Well, it’s probably time for the city council to reconsider.
The local liquor industry, which balked at Heroux’s proposal, vowed to help clean up the mess of nips found pretty much everywhere, with regular cleanups.
Banning them would hurt their profits, they said. Nips, which typically sell for around $1 per 1.7-ounce bottle, are a huge part of their revenue source.
In Attleboro, some liquor store owners say sales of the bottles account for 20 to 40 percent of their business.
So the liquor store owners, including Attleboro’s famous, Yankee Spirits, took to the streets, holding at least one cleanup of area roadways. They also created signage in their stores urging people to not toss nips on the roadside.
But that commitment, no matter how genuine, was bound to fail.
One, two even 10 cleanups are hardly sufficient. You’d need a cleanup of pretty much everywhere, every day to keep the discarded nip bottles at bay.
There really are only two ways to rid the area’s streets, parks, woodlands and waterways of the scourge of empty nips — ban them or give them value by imposing a 5 cent deposit on each.
The issue to ban or instill a deposit came up before Massachusetts lawmakers, but in the end they did neither. They instead simply allowed local communities to ban them if they wished. Thus, Heroux’s proposal.
And now the issue is being taken up next door, in the Ocean State. Rhode Island state Rep. David Bennett, D-Warwick, this week proposed banning nips statewide.
Rhode Island does not have a bottle bill so imposing a deposit on them is not an option.
“(The use of nips is) only supporting drinking and driving, and it’s causing a hell of a littering problem,” Bennett told the Providence Journal this week. “There’s a ton of reasons to get rid of these things. What are they good for?”
He’s right. But trash and drunk driving are not the only the problems caused by the tiny plastic bottles.
Marine biologists say discarded nip bottles can be deadly to marine life, such as endangered sea turtles, when swallowed. And, as they make their way to the ocean, they break down in microplastics, which are ingested by fish — the very fish we later eat.
Consuming petroleum-based products is never a good thing, for animal or human.
It’s become clear that one of the things the future of our planet depends on is reducing our plastic waste.
Massachusetts should join Rhode Island lawmakers in seeking a solution to this problem. In the short run, however, the city council could it address it by imposing an immediate ban.
We adults love to say how we should strive to make our community better for our children and our grandchildren, but more often than not, we’re loath to actually make the changes necessary to reach that goal.
Yes, the liquor industry makes good money off nips, but there are some things in life bigger than money.