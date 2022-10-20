Voters elect legislators to make laws. That’s the way it is — and the way it should be — for both the state and federal governments.
Lawmakers have staffs to conduct research and the time to listen to the arguments on both sides. Voters get most of their information on ballot questions from hyperbolic, scare tactic television ads.
This year, there are four questions facing voters in the election that begins with early voting on Saturday and ends on Nov. 8. Two are important and should be acted on by voters.
One would amend the state constitution to raise taxes on those with incomes over $1 million, and the other would affirm the Legislature’s vote allowing undocumented immigrants to get drivers’ licenses. We will provide our guidance on those questions at a later time.
The other questions would adjust the rules for two industries. This is the work of the Legislature, and we believe lawmakers should do their jobs.
We support a “No” votes on Questions 2 and 3.
Question 2 would require dental insurers to spend no less than 83 percent of the premiums they collect on patient care. Advocates say the referendum will improve dental health while opponents say it will increase patients’ costs.
It’s hard to say what the new law, which represents a sweeping change to the industry, would do — it may do both. Massachusetts would be the first state to enact a minimum threshold for dental care making us the Beta state.
That’s one thing that makes us skeptical. Another is the big-money players involved in this fight.
It’s not surprising that the leading opponent is Delta Dental of Massachusetts, which as of late September had contributed $4.5 million of the $5 million raised to fight the question. Delta is the state’s leading dental insurer and obviously has a lot at stake.
But the leading advocate is Somerville orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah, who paid $500,000 to hire signature gatherers to get the question on the ballot and has contributed the bulk of the $1 million raised so far to get the referendum approved.
Delta and Rizkallah have been battling for years over payments, and the orthodontist was sued by the Attorney General’s office for overbilling MassHealth and keeping kids in braces too long.
This is an issue that should be decided after considerable thought and study. It should not be used to settle a feud.
We urge a “No” vote.
The major provision in Question 3 would alter the rules allowing chain retailers, such as supermarkets and convenience stores, to sell alcohol. The measure would gradually increase the cap for large corporations from nine to 18 licenses while decreasing the number of more profitable all-alcohol sales from nine to seven.
We would like to see the law altered so that consumers have more choices on liquor outlets without harming mom-and-pop package stores. Small retailers are bankrolling the question in hopes of staving off an effort by the Cumberland Farms convenience store chain to further expand access to liquor licenses.
This is an assignment for lawmakers, not voters.
We urge voters to cast a “No” vote and tell their representatives to get to work.